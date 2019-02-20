Lifeguards warn of treacherous beach conditions

SURF'S UP: Massive swell rolls in at Snapper Rocks as a result of Cyclone Oma.

LIFEGUARDS across the Tweed Coast are warning of dangerous condition in the surf this weekend.

Cyclone Oma has caused plenty of disruptions to beaches north of the border, and large swell caused by the weather event are expected to affect the Far North Coast.

Northern NSW lifeguard co-ordinator Scott McCartney warned Tweed beach-goers to be wary of the surf conditions this week.

"If anyone is going down to the beach, especially for a swim, if the flags are not up we do not think you should be swimming,” Mr McCartney said.

"If swell is as big as they say, there will not be many safe swimming areas.”

High wind is also expected along the Tweed Coast this weekend which Mr McCartney said will add the the tough conditions.

"It is extremely tough even for the most experienced swimmers and surfers,” he said.

"The strength of the wind will cause a hazard as it moves the water around causing more currents and rips.

"It is a very unforgiving place out there when the wind and the swell is up.”

Mr McCartney said if the weather was nice on the weekend then the beach was still a great place to be.

He said he encouraged Tweed residents to come and admire the strength of the ocean from the safety of the sand.