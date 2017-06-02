Lifeline is ready to roll for Cooly Rocks On

ROCK 'N' ROLL: Lifeline volunteers Glenys Hicks, Ros Caras and Margaret Purdon get ready for Cooly Rocks On.

IF YOU'RE looking for the perfect rockabilly poodle skirt or James Dean leather jacket, then look no further than Lifeline Superstore at Tweed Heads South.

Whether it's the perfect pair of blue suede shoes or the right vinyl record to get you in the mood, there are plenty of things to choose from at Lifeline.

Shop supervisor Ricci Hillard said the store had the best selection this side of Memphis and was the perfect place to get ready for Cooly Rocks On.

"We've been collecting all year and we put it out at this time of year so the people who really appreciate it can come in,” Ms Hillard said.

"We've got plenty of records and clothing.”

The store has a large selection of colourful rockabilly skirts, rock 'n' roll memorabilia, vinyl records, dresses, leather jackets, zoot suits and dancing shoes.

There's still plenty of time to find the perfect outfit before the annual Cooly Rocks On kicks off next week, featuring a full line-up of great rock 'n' roll entertainment and festivities for all to enjoy.

Cooly Rocks On runs from Wednesday, June 7 to Sunday, June 10 in Coolangatta.

For more information about the festival, visit www.coolyrockson.com.

LIFELINE SUPERSTORE