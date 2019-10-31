Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Life’s a circus for oldest clown in Australia

Alexia Austin
, alexia.austin@thechronicle.com.au
1st Nov 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AT 17 years of age, Robert Bruce climbed out of his bedroom window and ran away to join the circus.

Little did he know, but he had stumbled on a lifelong passion and now, at 81 years of age, he is one of Australia's oldest circus clowns.

"My dad was the director of a company and my brothers walked in his footsteps - but I just couldn't see myself punching the clock at 5pm every day. I wanted something more exciting," he said.

Mr Bruce will be in Toowoomba for the next three weeks, performing as part of Burtons Circus.

In his time as a performer, Mr Bruce has been a juggler and trapeze artist, before moving into clowning.

"I've done around 14,000 performances in my lifetime, all around the world - it's a thrill when you see the kids laughing," Mr Bruce said.

"It's a way of life an it's kept me young - I'm not ready for the couch yet."

Mr Bruce and the Burtons Circus troupe will be performing at Queens Park until November 17. For more information call 0435996386.

circus clown robert bruce
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTO GALLERY: Halloween’s cutest trick-or-treaters head to Tweed Mall

        PHOTO GALLERY: Halloween’s cutest trick-or-treaters head to...

        News Princesses, witches, a pumpkin and a bag of jelly beans were just some of the costumes children wore to Tweed Mall’s Halloween event

        Teen charged over bizarre parcel discovery

        premium_icon Teen charged over bizarre parcel discovery

        Crime Teen charged over drugs sent through post

        Stakes are too high to ignore press freedom red flags

        Stakes are too high to ignore press freedom red flags

        Opinion Former ACCC chair Allan Fels writes about Australia's right to know.

        VIRTUAL TOUR: First look at incredible $5m dive site

        premium_icon VIRTUAL TOUR: First look at incredible $5m dive site

        News Take a virtual dive into exciting, incoming attraction