‘Life’s a climb’: Miley breaks silence

Miley Cyrus has spoken out after announcing her splut from Liam Hemsworth. Picture: AFP Photo/Jean-Baptiste Lacroix

Miley Cyrus has said her "heart is full of peace and hope" following her split from husband Liam Hemsworth.

The 26-year-old broke her silence after the news broke - as she holidayed in Italy - and in a lengthy caption she discussed the evolution of her life, reports The Sun.

She wrote: "Don't fight evolution, because you will never win. Like the mountain I am standing on top of, which was once under water, connected with Africa, change is inevitable.

"The Dolomites were not created over night, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed.

"My dad always told me 'Nature never hurries but it is always on time' … it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true."

She added: "I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own …"

The star followed it up with two other posts, telling fans: "Life's a climb … but the view is great" and "New day. New adventure."

News broke over the weekend that Cyrus and Hemsworth, 29, had called it quits just seven months after tying the knot.

Cyrus was also spotted kissing Brody Jenner's ex-wife Kaitlynn Carter during a girls' getaway to Lake Como, Italy, on Friday.

"Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time," a rep for Cyrus confirmed to E! and People in a statement.

"Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers."

The pair will still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while taking time apart, the spokesman said.

Cyrus and Hemsworth married in December 2018, after dating on-and-off for ten years.

Cyrus and Hemsworth at the Met Gala this year. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The breakup comes one month after Miley revealed she is still "very attracted to women", despite her marriage to Liam.

In a frank interview with the US edition of Elle magazine, the boundary-pushing star, 26, spoke openly about her "modern" marriage and how she isn't a "stereotypical wife".

The Mother's Daughter singer, who refers to herself as 'queer', revealed: "I think it's very confusing to people that I'm married. But my relationship is unique.

"And I don't know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it's so complex, and modern, and new that I don't think we're in a place where people would get it …

She added: "I mean, do people really think that I'm at home in a f**king apron cooking dinner? I'm in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women …

"I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most. I definitely don't fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don't even like that word."

Miley Cyrus on holiday in Italy, on the same day she announced her split with husband Liam Hemsworth. Picture: Instagram

Cyrus also revealed that she doesn't want kids until the state of our planet and the environment improves.

She explained: "We're getting handed a piece-of-s**t planet, and I refuse to hand that down to my child. Until I feel like my kid would live on an earth with fish in the water, I'm not bringing in another person to deal with that."

In February, the former Hannah Montana actress told Vanity Fair: "The reason that people get married sometimes can be old-fashioned, but I think the reason we got married isn't old-fashioned - I actually think it's kind of New Age.

"We're redefining, to be f***ing frank, what it looks like for someone that's a queer person like myself to be in a hetero relationship.

"A big part of my pride and my identity is being a queer person."

Cyrus and Hemsworth met while filming the movie The Last Song in 2009.

They were previously engaged in June 2012 but called time on the relationship the following year.

In 2016 they announced the engagement was back on, and their surprise nuptials last year took place at their home in Tennessee.

