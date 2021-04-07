Lifesaving veteran showered with teenager and shaved her

A lifelong surf lifesaving volunteer has been banned from working with children after his behaviour involving a 16-year-old friend of his daughter.

A surf lifesaving volunteer who showered with his daughter's 16-year-old friend and shaved off her pubic hair will no longer be able to volunteer with children.

The engineer, in his early 60s, who has had a lifelong involvement with surf lifesaving, admitted to twice sleeping in the same bed as the vulnerable child and buying her underwear, a tribunal heard.

He also drank alcohol while he was the girl's sole chaperone, Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal heard.

Other behaviour investigated by Surf Life Saving Queensland in 2018 was serious enough for the man to be suspended from club volunteering for three years.

The director-general of the Department of Justice then issued the man with a negative notice for a blue card for working and volunteering with children.

He appealed the decision, but on January 6 it was upheld by QCAT.

The man has no criminal convictions, and no charges were laid over his actions with the 16-year-old girl.

The tribunal said the well-educated man, who had held club positions of significant responsibility, admitted to serious boundary violations with a child.

"Entering the shower to shave the child's pubic region - even if at her request - was extremely inappropriate,'' a tribunal member said.

The vulnerable child had a history of sexual abuse before she met the man, who had become her confidant and like a father figure.

He was also an authority figure to the child, based on his senior position within the surf lifesaving community and as the father of her friend.

At the stage he was suspended from lifesaving, the man was in a position of care and responsibility as a chaperone and senior figure in his local club.

"Given his experience and seniority within surf life saving, his behaviour is of considerable concern,'' the member said.

The man denied and minimised his involvement, saying the 16-year-old "was an adult in that situation'' and had made sexual approaches to him over a period.

"She was a child. Boundary violations are unacceptable,'' the member said.

There was evidence that the child had been sexualised from a young age, but the man did little to discourage her behaviour and he lacked insight into the impact of his behaviour.

"It was (his) responsibility to provide a safe environment for children,'' the member said.

