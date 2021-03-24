Light rail plan to connect states gets one stop closer

The study into a light rail between the Gold Coast and Tweed Heads is one step closer. Picture: Jerad Williams

Plans for a new light rail to connect the Gold Coast to Tweed Heads is one step closer after a new study was announced on Tuesday.

Regional Transport and Roads Minister Paul Toole said the NSW State Government was delivering on a $1 million election commitment to investigate bringing light rail to the Tweed.

“We remain committed to developing a stronger public transport offering as part of our vision for a safer, stronger regional NSW,” Mr Toole said.

“The NSW and Queensland governments signed a memorandum of understanding last year to assess the busy cross-border region’s needs.

“We’re now moving to the next stage of the process, with a new Multi Modal Corridor Study to identify a suitable five-kilometre corridor for a future light rail extension from Coolangatta to the Tweed, while Queensland will investigate the corridor to the north.

“Jacobs has been appointed to carry out this study, and we look forward to presenting draft findings to the community for feedback in early 2022 with the study expected to be completed by mid-2022.”

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said the study would identify better connections between the Tweed and Gold Coast, including the airport and university, for the 30,000 daily cross-border commuters.

“The Multi Modal Corridor Study will also tie into the Place-based Transport Plan for Tweed Shire, which will provide a vision for how the local transport network, infrastructure and services will be managed and developed to realise the long-term needs of our local community,” Mr Provest said.

“This Place-based Transport Plan will ensure that transport systems are developed to support future land use changes, and to better connect communities as we deliver on our vision to make public transport a first-choice option for locals.”

The plans for the light rail were announced in October last year.