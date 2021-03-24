Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The study into a light rail between the Gold Coast and Tweed Heads is one step closer. Picture: Jerad Williams
The study into a light rail between the Gold Coast and Tweed Heads is one step closer. Picture: Jerad Williams
News

Light rail plan to connect states gets one stop closer

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
24th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Plans for a new light rail to connect the Gold Coast to Tweed Heads is one step closer after a new study was announced on Tuesday.

Regional Transport and Roads Minister Paul Toole said the NSW State Government was delivering on a $1 million election commitment to investigate bringing light rail to the Tweed.

“We remain committed to developing a stronger public transport offering as part of our vision for a safer, stronger regional NSW,” Mr Toole said.

“The NSW and Queensland governments signed a memorandum of understanding last year to assess the busy cross-border region’s needs.

“We’re now moving to the next stage of the process, with a new Multi Modal Corridor Study to identify a suitable five-kilometre corridor for a future light rail extension from Coolangatta to the Tweed, while Queensland will investigate the corridor to the north.

“Jacobs has been appointed to carry out this study, and we look forward to presenting draft findings to the community for feedback in early 2022 with the study expected to be completed by mid-2022.”

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said the study would identify better connections between the Tweed and Gold Coast, including the airport and university, for the 30,000 daily cross-border commuters.

“The Multi Modal Corridor Study will also tie into the Place-based Transport Plan for Tweed Shire, which will provide a vision for how the local transport network, infrastructure and services will be managed and developed to realise the long-term needs of our local community,” Mr Provest said.

“This Place-based Transport Plan will ensure that transport systems are developed to support future land use changes, and to better connect communities as we deliver on our vision to make public transport a first-choice option for locals.”

The plans for the light rail were announced in October last year.

coolangatta gold coast light rail light rail northern rivers politics northern rivers transport tweed mp geoff provest
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Full list: How much rain has fallen in your area in 3 days

        Premium Content Full list: How much rain has fallen in your area in 3 days

        News Data from BOM shows the different situations recorded in the zone, with rainfall data by river area.

        WARNING: Rising floodwater closes Lismore bridge

        Premium Content WARNING: Rising floodwater closes Lismore bridge

        News Minor flooding is still impacting the region and more rain is on the way

        Four fire crews called to Northern Rivers house blaze

        Premium Content Four fire crews called to Northern Rivers house blaze

        News Firefighters battled a house fire which is now under investigation.

        Volunteers help with flood rescues across the region

        Premium Content Volunteers help with flood rescues across the region

        News Emergency services are dealing with a constant stream of calls for help as heavy...