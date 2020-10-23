Menu
Gold Coast light rail.
Light rail project connecting Tweed to the GC gathers pace

Jessica Lamb
23rd Oct 2020 10:00 AM
A STUDY to look into the possibility of a light rail connection from Tweed to the Gold Coast has been given the green light.

The $1 million report will try to identify a suitable 5km corridor for a future light rail extension from Coolangatta to the Tweed, while Queensland will investigate the corridor to the north.

The connection to the Gold Coast light rail is expected to be built following the construction of the extension to Gold Coast Airport.

Member for Tweed Geoff Provest said the study would focus on various ways of

connecting the shire to places like the airport and university.

"This area is a global gateway, with about 30,000 daily cross-border commuter trips

between Tweed Shire and Gold Coast occurring every day before COVID-19

restrictions came into place," he said.

"We know we'll see those numbers again when border closures lift, so it's important

we look at ways now to help make public transport a first-choice option for people in

the region by exploring our options.

"The study will also look at how other forms of transport, including buses, cycling and

walking could be integrated and improved if the Gold Coast light rail is extended south

of the Queensland border."

The Queensland Government released an Expression of Interest in August for a

consultant to carry out the Tugun to Tweed Multimodal Corridor study.

Transport for NSW is using the short-listed consultants from the EOI as the basis for a 'Request for Tender' as part of the joint study approach.

Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Paul Toole said the study comes after the

NSW and Queensland governments signed a Memorandum of Understanding earlier

this year to assess the cross-border region's needs and build a stronger public

transport offering.

The successful tenderer will be announced later this year.

