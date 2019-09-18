Menu
Two school students in Jamaica were rushed to hospital.
Lightning bolt strikes football players

by Michael Blinn
18th Sep 2019 7:45 AM

A lightning strike sent multiple players to the hospital during a soccer game between two Jamaican schools.

Video of the incident shows a flash, followed by several players falling onto the field in a scary moment.

One student was carried off the field on a stretcher as he did not respond to treatment on the field, according to Loop Jamaica. He and others were hospitalised as a precautionary measure. Several students complained of eye pain following the lightning strike.

Jamaican news outlet RJR reports that one student has since been released from the hospital.

The lightning struck the match between Wolmer's Boys' School and Jamaica College at the Stadium East field in Kingston with five minutes left in the second half.

After seeing multiple players collapse, referee Karl Tyrell called the game off.

 

 

While several other players attended hospital for observation, the two players rushed to hospital have been identified as Jamaica College player, Terrence Francis, and Dwayne Allen of Wolmer's Boys' School.

They were taken to University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI).

It was later revealed Francis, who did not respond to treatment on the field, re-gained consciousness after he was unresponsive in the minutes following the lightning strike.

Jamaica College football coach Davion Ferguson has told The Observer Francis remains in hospital, despite every other player from the match being released.

The Jamaica Observer reports a third player, also from Jamaica College later complained of chest pains and was taken to hospital for observation.

