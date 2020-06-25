Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Almost two dozen people are dead from lightning after heavy storms rolled across eastern India.
Almost two dozen people are dead from lightning after heavy storms rolled across eastern India.
Weather

Lightning kills 23 in heavy storms

25th Jun 2020 8:19 PM

Lightning has killed 23 people and injured 10 others during thunderstorms and heavy rain in eastern India, a government official says.

The dead included 13 people who were working on farms in Gopalganj district, north of Patna, the Bihar state capital, official Upendra Pal said on Thursday.

The injured were receiving hospital treatment, he said.

Heavy rains before the onset of the monsoon season have hit the region. In July last year, lightning killed 39 people in Bihar state, also during monsoon rains, which last until September.

Originally published as Lightning kills 23 in heavy India storms

lightning storms weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Critical' six minutes before rugby league player's death

        premium_icon 'Critical' six minutes before rugby league player's death

        News THE North Coast dad died after he collapsed on the field during a match, and now a coronial inquest is under way.

        FULL LIST: Cudgen Headland dominates surf life saving awards

        premium_icon FULL LIST: Cudgen Headland dominates surf life saving awards

        News Salt SLSC was awarded the Junior Club of the Year award

        Desperate call as charities struggle with spike in demand

        premium_icon Desperate call as charities struggle with spike in demand

        News The majority of food for the needy is coming from outside our region

        What you need to know about turtle nesting season in Tweed

        premium_icon What you need to know about turtle nesting season in Tweed

        News Beach goers should keep an eye out for signs of turtle nests