‘Like fishing’: Detainee’s comments on child abuse material

Tapani Henrik Hakkinen will be deported to Finland after he accessed more than 6000 child exploitation images while in immigration detention.

A man who once compared downloading child exploitation material to "going fishing" will be deported after he was caught with thousands of explicit images he accessed in immigration detention.

Judge David Reid told Finnish national Tapani Henrik Hakkinen the sooner he was deported "the better" after he was caught downloading more than 6000 child abuse images and videos just days after being released from jail for similar offending.

Hakkinen, 46, was jailed for 21 months in 2017 after he was caught with almost 12,000 images of children aged between five and 10 years old in erotic poses.

He reportedly told police he had done nothing wrong because he had not made the material and said his offending was "like going fishing or going to the pub".

Hakkinen appeared via video in Brisbane District Court on Thursday where he pleaded guilty to one charge of possessing child exploitation material.

The court was told another detainee made the sickening discovery after Hakkinen left two phones in the common room of the Brisbane detention centre in March last year.

Barrister Jann Taylor described Hakkinen, who went to high school in Tully, as "a very socially isolated man".

The court was told that Hakkinen, who cannot speak Finnish, would be deported back to Finland, despite not returning to his home country in 41 years.

Judge Reid, who sentenced Hakkinen in 2017, said it was "mind boggling" that he offended so soon after being released.

"You just don't seem to get it and quite frankly the sooner you're deported the better," he said.

After time already served, Hakkinen was sentenced to 18 months' jail which was wholly suspended for four years.

He will be released from prison in seven days and returned to immigration detention to await deportation.

Judge Reid said it was "imperative" that Australian Border Force alerted authorities in Finland about Hakkinen's appalling conduct.

