Like most business owners, Mick's still waiting on insurers

LOOKING AHEAD: Mick Williams from Possum Plasma Cutting is taking on the insurers after his business was affected in the Murwillumbah Flood.

MICK Williams remains in nowhere-land as he waits on his insurer to hand down its decision.

It's one that will determine the future of not only his business but life.

At 65, and without a superannuation retirement fund, he was banking on his investment in part of a South Murwillumbah industrial site and a plasma-cutting business to provide the nest-egg to last him the rest of his life.

He admits it's been a trying 30-odd days in limbo waiting to learn the fate of his business since it was inundated.

He said while he was hopeful of a positive outcome, a part of him now fears his claims will be knocked back.

He said his case hinged on the cause of the damage to his property and equipment and argued the cause was a "one-in-one-thousand-year event” and not flooding after the Tweed River broke its banks.

"(The water) didn't just come from the river, it came from all directions, mostly the sky,” he said.

"It's all to do with the wording and, although my insurance company has not said no, I can almost guarantee what the outcome will be, and it's going to be that it was a flood, which is really disappointing.

"I think every business in the South Murwillumbah area that's been inundated and is waiting on the outcome of insurance claims will cop the same answer.”

Mr Williams said a representative of his insurer GIO, which Suncorp underwrites, visited him days after the weather event. He claims he's lodged a complaint with Suncorp about the assessor's visit and comments he made suggesting his business would not be covered.

"This guy came in, this was before any hydrology report had been done, and sat down and basically told me - now I've got him recorded with his permission - but he basically informed me ... that this was a flood and I would not be covered,” he said.

A Suncorp spokesman would not comment on specific cases but said the insurer was working to process more than 15,000 cyclone and flood-related claims in Queensland and northern NSW.

"The claims are being assessed on a case-by-case basis, using a number of experts, including independent hydrologists,” he said. "We have builders working with local tradies and other suppliers in impacted areas on thousands of repair jobs.

"We know from experience that recovering from an event of this size can take between six and eight months and we value our customers' patience as we work quickly through the recovery process.

"As always, Suncorp remains committed to looking after our customers and supporting communities until they are back on their feet.”