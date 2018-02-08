Lily is in a class of her own

CHAMPION: Lily O'Sullivan, 13, took home eight gold and four silver medals at the NSW Country Championships over the weekend.

CHAMPION: Lily O'Sullivan, 13, took home eight gold and four silver medals at the NSW Country Championships over the weekend. Contributed

SURF LIFESAVING: There's a star in the making as Casuarina's Lily O'Sullivan continues to gather a swag of accolades, winning eight gold medals and four silver at the NSW Surf Life Saving Country Championships at South West Rocks over the weekend.

The Year 8 Lindisfarne student took out gold in the U14 swim, board, iron woman, the U15 Swim, U14 surfing, U14 board relay, U15 board relay and the senior Cameron relay.

She also claimed silver in the U14 Flags, U14 sprint relay, senior board rescue and U14 surf teams.

"I just love the culture of the sport and being around everyone who is so supportive,” said Lily, 13, ahead of the big competition last week.

"I'd love to continue this throughout my whole life because it keeps me fit and it's something that I love doing.”

Cudgen SLSC's Lily O'Sullivan, 13, (left) recently represented NSW in the first ever Youth Pathways Cup for surf life saving at Freshwater on Australia Day. Lily's team, NSW won the Cup. Contributed

Mum Jacqui O'Sullivan said she was very proud of her daughter and her dedication to the sport.

"It's taken a lot of sacrifices for her, training twice a day most days, even through school holidays when most kids are enjoying sleepovers and parties,” said Ms O'Sullivan, who juggles Lily's heavy schedule around her three younger children.

"She loves what she does and is very determined to succeed. I love that this sport allows her to give back to the community through beach patrols and assisting with nippers.”

In further achievements, Lily recently took out gold as part of the NSW team in the inaugural Youth Pathways Cup held at Freshwater on Australia Day, winning against the best in the country. Her next big goal is to medal at the Aussies in Perth in April.