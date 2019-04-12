Lily shines as Cudgen match it with the best

SURF LIFESAVING: Champion teenager Lily O'Sullivan has defended her surf race title at the season's grandest competition.

After winning the Australian title in the under-14 surf race last season, Lily made it two in a row when she crossed the line first and the national titles last week on the Gold Coast.

The Cudgen Surf Lifesaving Club prodigy also added another four medals to her tally, for what was a very successful competition.

She said it was an amazing feeling to once again stand on top of the podium at the biggest event of the season.

"I am super happy to have retained my surf swim title this year again,” Lily said.

"It is an amazing way to finish off my season as I have worked super hard to have got to this level.

"A lot of dedication and sacrifices have been made throughout the season to make sure I'm prepared for the long weekend of racing.

"It's a very hard field of competitors and we are all super close, so it was probably one of the hardest swims I've done.”

Lily's five medals were part of an outstanding event for the club.

Notable mentions include Olissa Onley who defended her crown in the under-15 2km run, Scott McCartney and Jared Cain who teamed up to win the 30-39 years board rescue and Jan Gielis who won the over-70 years female beach flags and beach sprint.

Lily told the Tweed Daily News the spirit and camaraderie of the club is what makes its success more special.

"It makes me very proud to be apart of Cudgen, not only because of the medals but the support that everyone gives to each other,” she said.

"No one would be anywhere today without all our coaches families and club members.

"I feel very grateful for this level of support surrounding me.”