Limpinwood logging in question

HALT LOGGING: A group of protesters gathered outside the offices of Tweed MP Geoff Provest and Richmond MP Justine Elliot urging them to halt logging operations in Limpinwood.

HALT LOGGING: A group of protesters gathered outside the offices of Tweed MP Geoff Provest and Richmond MP Justine Elliot urging them to halt logging operations in Limpinwood. Aisling Brennan

COUNCIL is trying to stop a Limpinwood logging operation following ongoing concerns about unauthorised works impacting koala habitat and the safety of neighbouring residents.

During Thursday's meeting, council voted unanimously in favour of engaging with its solicitors to provide advice on options to prosecute site operators Hewittville Pty Ltd for the unauthorised forestry and road works.

Council also voted in favour of continuing it's on-going investigation with the State and Federal Government compliance agencies of the site.

A group of protestors gathered outside of offices Tweed MP Geoff Provest and Richmond MP Justine Elliot urging them to halt logging operations in Limpinwood. Aisling Brennan

Concerns were raised earlier this month by Boormans Rd resident Susie Hearder, who lives next door to the property in question, after she said she had seen a koala on her 80ha property for the first time in 25 years just weeks after the logging operation began.

Ms Hearder said she joined a group of protesters on Thursday outside of the offices of Tweed MP Geoff Provest and Richmond MP Justine Elliot to submit a letter urging them to halt logging operations at Limpinwood.

"We're hoping that there will be pressure put on (Lismore MP) Thomas George to get an answer from the Environment Minister Gabrielle Upton,” Ms Hearder said.

"The forestry agreement is issued by the State Government and it's up to the State Government to act in this instance.”

Another Boormans Rd resident, Reenie Henderson, said she's been very concerned with the volume of trucks on the road.

A group of protesters gathered outside the offices of Tweed MP Geoff Provest and Richmond MP Justine Elliot urging them to halt logging operations in Limpinwood. Aisling Brennan

"They make just as much noise and dust,” she said.

"If you're coming in on Boormans Rd while they're on their way out, there's not many spots where you can safely pass them.”

Mayor Katie Milne said this was an urgent matter for the council.

"Surveying of the roads around this site and assessing the quality of the vegetation is a huge impact on our staff resources,” Cr Milne said.

"This site... has had two previous, serious and very similar compliance matters undertaken pretty much of the same nature.

"We're (asking) the State Government in the strongest terms to revoke the forestry licence.”

Cr Polglase said he supported the mayor's motion to prosecute the logging operators but urged her and Deputy Mayor Reece Byrnes to meet with the minister in person to discuss the matter.

"You can write all the letters in the world and you'll get a nice little letter back,” he said. (We need) representation in person because you get better results that way,” he said.

A Hewittville spokesperson has declined to comment at this time.