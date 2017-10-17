Limpinwood logging protesters fed up with inaction

LIMPINWOOD residents are urging authorities to do more to halt alleged unauthorised logging and roadworks in the area due to safety and environmental concerns.

Earlier this month, about eight people gathered at Boormans Rd in protest against the NSW Environmental Protection Agency and the State Government's lack of effective action in stopping the Hewittville Holdings logging operation.

Living next door to the logging site, Susie Hearder said she was disappointed stronger action had not been taken, despite Tweed Shire Council and residents contacting NSW Environment Minister Gabrielle Upton.

"This sends a very bad message to other landholders that they can break the rules with impunity,” Ms Hearder said.

"We have not heard back from the minister directly, but the EPA have agreed to meet with us.

"The EPA should hand over compliance to Tweed Shire Council in the short term, but the licence needs to be revoked as it is unfair to expect taxpayers or ratepayers to continually bear the costs.

"Five government agencies have been involved in compliance issues on this property so far and many of the breaches are being repeated.”

Tweed Mayor Katie Milne, who initially raised the issue at council last month, said the area needed to be protected because of its cultural significance and has called for a comprehensive audit for heritage sites.

"About half the property is indicated to have predictive cultural heritage according to council's cultural heritage mapping, as expected being at the base of this sacred MtWarning Wollumbin site,” Cr Milne said.