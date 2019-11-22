Limpinwood Rd upgrade after two deaths

THE tragedy of two motorcycle deaths has prompted upgrades to one the Tweed’s most dangerous roads.

Council voted to have a report conducted into safety measures which can be taken to improve Limpinwood Rd.

A pair of deaths in the space of a week prompted council to make immediate changes.

The council chamber heard on Thursday a depression of 25mm in the road where the accidents took place has been fixed, as well as the trimming of trees on the side of the road.

Council also heard a $150,000 grant had been provided by the Roads and Maritime Services, to be spent this financial year to upgrade the road.