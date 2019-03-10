Menu
Login
BIG PLANS: Principal Stuart Marquardt with Year 7 students Cimarron Crawford and Lexie Dujmovic.
BIG PLANS: Principal Stuart Marquardt with Year 7 students Cimarron Crawford and Lexie Dujmovic. Contributed
News

Lindisfarne projects given major funding

Michael Doyle
by
10th Mar 2019 6:00 AM

LINDISFARNE Anglican Grammar School will start major upgrades to their grounds after receiving a huge grant from the Federal Government.

Two new centres will be built, as well as the development of their existing senior centre, through $6million of Capital Grants Program funding.

Principal Stuart Marquardt said 12 months of concentrated planning resulted in the successful application, and his school was pleased work would be commencing soon.

"It is an exciting time for the Tweed Coast region, one of the fastest growing regional areas in Australia,” he said.

"This funding will allow our school to cater for these record enrolments.”

The first project the funding will be put toward to will be the construction of a new centre for middle-school students.

The new facility will have at least 10 learning spaces and adjacent collaborative spaces, staff hub and outdoor learning spaces on the Mahers Lane Campus.

Chris Goldstone, the chair of Lindisfarne School Council, said the middle school centre was a major development.

"This is a pivotal project under our Master Plan that we have been developing for some time,” he said.

"We must ensure we can continue to cater to the population growth of this region and the unprecedented enrolment growth of our school.”

Mr Marquardt said the three projects being funded would set up the school for the future.

"These facilities will further enhance Lindisfarne Anglican Grammar School's reputation as a leading regional school by offering outstanding learning opportunities for students,” he said.

"We are forming a long-term view for education in this region, building on our strong reputation for excellence with aspirations to offering a world class school for students in the Tweed Coast, northern New South Wales and southern Gold Coast.”

capital works program federal government grants lindisfarne anglican grammar school
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Meet the region's unsung female heroes

    Meet the region's unsung female heroes

    News These women are selfless, hard working have given countless hours of work in an effort to make their communities the best they can be

    Kings Forest developer denies threat over hospital

    Kings Forest developer denies threat over hospital

    Health Leda Holdings says letter simply outlined a business position.

    UPDATE: Woman critical after heart attack in Kingscliff surf

    UPDATE: Woman critical after heart attack in Kingscliff surf

    Breaking Crews on scene at Kingscliff, one woman receiving CPR

    Owen slams council vote

    Owen slams council vote

    Council News Council divided on water security strategy