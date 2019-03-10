Lindisfarne projects given major funding

LINDISFARNE Anglican Grammar School will start major upgrades to their grounds after receiving a huge grant from the Federal Government.

Two new centres will be built, as well as the development of their existing senior centre, through $6million of Capital Grants Program funding.

Principal Stuart Marquardt said 12 months of concentrated planning resulted in the successful application, and his school was pleased work would be commencing soon.

"It is an exciting time for the Tweed Coast region, one of the fastest growing regional areas in Australia,” he said.

"This funding will allow our school to cater for these record enrolments.”

The first project the funding will be put toward to will be the construction of a new centre for middle-school students.

The new facility will have at least 10 learning spaces and adjacent collaborative spaces, staff hub and outdoor learning spaces on the Mahers Lane Campus.

Chris Goldstone, the chair of Lindisfarne School Council, said the middle school centre was a major development.

"This is a pivotal project under our Master Plan that we have been developing for some time,” he said.

"We must ensure we can continue to cater to the population growth of this region and the unprecedented enrolment growth of our school.”

Mr Marquardt said the three projects being funded would set up the school for the future.

"These facilities will further enhance Lindisfarne Anglican Grammar School's reputation as a leading regional school by offering outstanding learning opportunities for students,” he said.

"We are forming a long-term view for education in this region, building on our strong reputation for excellence with aspirations to offering a world class school for students in the Tweed Coast, northern New South Wales and southern Gold Coast.”