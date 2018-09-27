Lindisfarne students shine bright at Year 12 formal

LINDISFARNE Anglican Grammar School graduates put their best foot forward as they walked the red carpet of their Year 12 formal.

Deputy Principal Geoff Lancaster said the students made the most of the celebrations at the Gold Coast Arts Centre on Friday.

"The Year 12 Formal is always a highlight of the school year and it was a fitting reward for the hard work and dedication that our students have shown throughout their time at Lindisfarne,” Mr Lancaster said.

"The students have attended the school for up to 15 years, with many starting preschool at Lindisfarne in 2003.

"It is important to celebrate the milestone of finishing school with parents, teachers and peers, and stop to reflect on the journey they have been on together.

"We wish our graduating class of 2018 every success as they prepare for the up-coming exams and their exciting futures beyond the school gates.”

