24°
News

Siege inquest: Police took too long to act after shooting

 

Topics:  coroners court editors picks inquest sydney siege

News Corp Australia

Date nights under $50

ACCORDING to The Bachelor falling in love involves helicopter rides, private jets, shopping trips, and we mustn’t forget the hot tubs.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Reggae group is ready to do battle

Reggae group is ready to do battle

Tweed Battle of the Bands 2017

Siege inquest: Police took too long to act after shooting

DAY THAT SHOCKED THE NATION: A panicked hostage runs to tactical response officers after escaping from the Lindt Cafe in Martin Place, Sydney.

The coroner is handing down his findings into the Lindt Cafe siege.

It's time to make your Living Will

Tweed Palliative Support volunteer Deirdre Stewart has completed an Advance Care Plan as part of national palliative care week this week.

How do you want to die?

Pam to play host for the final time

HOST: Local cancer sufferer Pam O'Shea is set to take part in her final Biggest Morning Tea.

Chinderah cancer sufferer to host Biggest Morning Tea for last time.

Local Partners

Woman a 'winner and grinner' after scratching $100,000

A KINGSCLIFF woman is jumping for joy after winning one of the $100,000 top prizes on a $5 Instant Scratch-Its ticket.

How one sting changed everything for this Cabarita mum

WARNING TO OTHERS: Anna van Kints at Cabarita beach where she was attacked by a jellyfish in March 2015.

One sting has left this mother with neurological damage.

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

Gig guide: Get the blues in Broadbeach

Russell Morris will perform at The Star Gold Coast as part of Blues on Broadbeach on Friday, May 19

Festival fun and top shelf gigs

Tweed's weekend gig guide

Wally and the Gators play Club Banora on Saturday night

What's on in the Tweed

Kim Kardashian slammed over Manchester tribute

KIM Kardashian has been slammed by her followers after posting a tribute to the victims of the Manchester terror attack.

Reggae group is ready to do battle

READY TO REGGAE: Jarulah Slabb is getting ready to compete in the upcoming Tweed Battle of the Bands competition.

Tweed Battle of the Bands 2017

Top Gun 2 movie is happening, Tom Cruise confirms

Tom Cruise in a scene from the movie Top Gun.

TOM Cruise delights fans with announcement on Sunrise.

The first Baywatch movie reviews are in

From left, Jon Bass, Alex Daddario, Zac Efron, Dwayne Johnson, Kelly Rohrbach, and Ilfenesh Hadera in a scene from the movie Baywatch.

Critics were less than impressed.

Boyfriend loses it over sex lie

Stacey Louise’s sex lie destroys her relationship.

SEVEN Year Switch’s Stacey told a fib about her sex life.

Why Crowe’s thankful for those ‘bulls**t’ rumours

Russell Crowe and Terri Irwin in 2007.

Crowe and Terri Irwin have been dodging dating rumours for years now

MOVIE REVIEW: King Arthur - Legend of the Sword

Charlie Hunnam in a scene from the movie King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

Why the critics have got Guy Ritchie’s King Arthur all wrong.

Unique Treetop Hideaway - A Renovators Delight

50 Dilgara Street, Tugun 4224

House 4 3 2 $595,000

Nestled away amongst the treetops on Tugun Hill and just moments from stunning beaches, cafes and restaurants, this unique home with self-contained accommodation...

Requiring TLC but the Location Alone is Worth Raising your Hand on Auction Day

20 Domain Road, Currumbin 4223

House 3 3 1 Auction

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY MAY 27TH 12:00 - 12:30PM Perched in a desirable, quiet cul-de-sac this unique cottage has had just one owner and is perfectly...

Well Maintained Apartment a Short Walk to the Heart of Coolangatta

18/72 Dutton Street, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 2 2 $460,000 ...

FIRST INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 20TH MAY 12:00 - 12:30PM This two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit presents great value for money a short walk to everything...

Coolangatta&#39;s Best Kept Secret

21 Rutledge Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 4 2 1 $995,000

This two-storey home has plenty of versatility for any sized family searching for the perfect beachside home. Situated in the ideal location backing directly onto...

Renovated Family Home with Stunning Broadwater, Ocean and Hinterland Views

24 Banora Terrace, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 2 3 $645,000 ...

This fantastic family home offers luxurious living at the end of a private cul-de-sac on a fully landscaped 1,738m2 block. Spacious, light filled interiors on...

Ultimate Lifestyle Property with 35m of Tweed River Frontage and Direct Deepwater Access

22 Sandpiper Avenue, Tweed Heads 2485

House 4 2 2 Auction On-Site

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS WEEKEND MAY 27TH 10:00 - 10:30AM An exceptional lifestyle opportunity awaits in this brick and tile waterfront residence. Offering...

An Idyllic View You Can Bank On...

9 Rob Roy Crescent, Kingscliff 2487

House 5 2 2 Auction

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 27TH MAY 2:30 - 3:00PM This dual living home with expansive ocean views to the north over Cook Island and sunset views of Mt...

The Ultimate Waterfront Lifestyle

74 Old Ferry Road, Banora Point 2486

House 5 3 4 $1,295,000 ...

This absolute Waterfront Property is located in the Exclusive Oxley Cove Estate. Here you will enjoy your own sandy beach and direct access to the beautiful Tweed...

Sought After Parkes Lane

58 Parkes Lane, Terranora 2486

House 4 2 4 $790,000 ...

Located in the very popular town of Terranora, set on half an acre (2,044m2) of useable land with a charming village atmosphere and only 16 minutes to Southern...

Stunning Urban Town Home

1 & 1A/36 Recreation Street, Tweed Heads 2485

Duplex 3 2 2 $555,000 ...

Immaculately presented Town Home set in a prime central Tweed Heads location. A flat walk to major facilities , Tweed river and our beautiful beaches. Standout...

How Toowoomba house prices compare in Australia

For sale sign in front of home.

Here's what $700,000 will buy you in Toowoomba, Brisbane and Sydney

One of Maryborough's most historic homes is still for sale

FULL OF HISTORY: Trisha Moulds is owner of the historic Tinana state known as Rosehill. The beautiful home is currently for sale.

It has been the scene of both joy and tragedies over the years.

Rising seas threaten more Coast homes than ever before

AT RISK: New modelling reveals more Coast homes than ever are at risk of rising sea levels.

Is your home at risk?

The face of the Sunshine Coast's overpriced rental crisis

Alyx Wilson had to rent a $385 unit in Currimundi because the market was too competitive for cheaper rental housing. She is now renting a room from friends who own a house in Currimundi, and says its much more affordable.

Young people feel the strain in competitive, expensive rental market

WATCH: Take a tour of a tradie's dream home

5a Bruce Hiskens Court, Norman Gardens, going for $720,000. INSET: Lea Taylor.

Huge block with potential for anything

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!