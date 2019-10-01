Linen and lace collection took two years to build

The popular Linen and Lace sale from Vinnies will hit the Tweed later this month.

IT HAS been two-years in the making and finally all of the hard work will pay off.

The team at the Tweed Heads St Vincent de Paul shop have assembled a top-class collection of linen and lace collectibles to be sold this month.

The collection will go on sale on Monday, October 14, at the Vinnies op shop in Tweed Heads.

A linen and lace sale has been a popular event for Vinnies’ stores and this year’s event is expected to generate plenty of interested from the Tweed community and further abroad.

There is sure to be something for all shoppers with products from clothes to Manchester

Shop manager Christine Jones said the team had put in many hours building the collection for the public to browse, and hoped to see plenty of keen shoppers stream through the door once the sale gets underway.

“The Linen-and-Lace features a wonderful collection of manchester, clothing and table linen, and duchess sets, mostly old items and all of them in excellent condition,” she said.

“Our eagle-eyed volunteers have been collecting these beautiful pieces for the past two years from the donations received at the shop.

“We’ve been taking special care to launder and starch them to perfection, ensuring they can be offered in pristine condition.”

The proceeds of the sale will be used to support St Vincent de Paul Society’s community work with those people doing it tough.

The sale will begin when the Beryl St shop opens its doors at 9am.