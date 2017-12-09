Menu
Lions boost scene safety for rural brigade

BIG THANKS: Murwillumbah Rural Fire Brigade recently welcomed a donation from Murwillumbah Lions.
Liana Turner
by

COMMUNICATION is key when it comes to safety at incidents.

For the Murwillumbah Rural Fire Brigade, that safety has had an improvement after a $5000 donation from the Murwillumbah Lions Club.

The brigade's vice-president Alex Hetherington said while basic equipment was funded by the State Government, they could have 13 volunteers at an incident with just four radios to share between them.

The six added radios this funding has afforded them will make their task on the scene easier, he said.

"It means a lot to us that we can afford new fireground radios,” he said.

"It's vital that we have the extra safety equipment.

"We'd just like to thank the community for their support of the Lions Club and of us.”

Murwillumbah Lions secretary Peter Richards said the club - which donated generously to the town's Knox Park upgrade and supports a range of groups every year - was thrilled to be able to support the brigade.

"They're all volunteers, the same as us, and I think we should help each other,” Mr Richards said.

"They do a fantastic job in the community and I don't think they get enough recognition or support from the government.”

Mr Hetherington said new RFS members were always welcome. The brigade meets on the first two Tuesdays of each month.

For more information about signing up, phone the Tweed Fire Control Centre on (02)66715500.

Topics:  fires lions australia lions club of murwillumbah murwillumbah lions murwillumbah rural fire brigade nsw rfs nsw rural fire service

