Lions Club on the prowl for new members to join

DIY TIPS: Coolangatta State School students Mikayla Harris, Imogen Carter-Stewart and Danni Flanigan learning the tricks of the trade from Peter Phillips and Duncan MacLennan.

TO CELEBRATE 100 years of the Lions Club, Coolangatta Tweed Heads members are inviting the community to join the non-profit group's work at Coolangatta State School.

Leon Darmody said the club had a long history of supporting the local school.

"The Lions Club of Coolangatta and Tweed Heads has been involved with this school for approximately 60 years,” Mr Darmody said.

"Seven or eight years ago we put in an application to what is called School First Projects.

"Entries came in from all over Australia and at the end of the day Coolangatta Tweed Heads won the NAB-sponsored grant.”

Mr Darmody said the club worked with students on a weekly bases to learn new skills, whether it's knitting a scarf, building a bird box or planting fresh vegetables.

"It's called the shed project but it's not just that shed; it's other things like needlework and gardening,” he said.

"The principal, Sharyn Mahony, is very keen to see girls doing woodwork and boys doing needle work.”

The environmental club students from Coolangatta State School with their teacher Sandi Aleman. Scott Powick

To keep up the good work, Mr Darmody said the club was in search of new members.

"Our club when I arrived a few years ago had an average age of over 70 and now, under the new president Stuart Ritchie, we do have some younger members,” he said.

"The idea of going to the Tweed Mall is to do a membership drive but we're also going to see if we can raise some money for charity.”

Mr Darmody said being a member allowed him to have "the ability to serve less fortunate people” than others.

KNITTERS: Betty Cooper, Jaheim Henderson, Sky Fosters, Elizabeth Boyd, Jan Wilding and Laura Smith. Scott Powick

Fast facts

The Coolangatta Tweed Lions Club will man an information booth at Tweed Mall on Friday, June 9 from 10am to 3pm and Sunday, June 11 from 10am to 2pm.

Phone (07) 5599 8252.

The Lions Club meets on the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month at Tweed Heads Bowls Club from 6pm.