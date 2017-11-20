Lions: The making of Kingscliff

BEHIND every great town, stands a great community.

And so it is with Kingscliff, where local Lions Club members have helped shape what has become the jewel in the Tweed's strip of coastal villages.

For 60 years, members of the Kingscliff Lions Club have thrown their considerable energy behind almost every community event and infrastructure project in the town.

On Saturday they celebrated their 60th anniversary, with a special dinner at Cudgen Leagues Club, attended by dignitaries from across the region.

The anniversary comes as the worldwide movement, Lions International, marks its centenary year, following its formation in Chicago in June 1917.

First proposed as a good place for a new club in 1957, the Lions Club of Kingscliff was sponsored and formed by the Murwillumbah Lions - the second oldest club in Australia. Following a series of meetings, the inaugural meeting of the new club was held at the Kingscliff Hotel in September 1957.

Kingscliff Lions members helping to build the playground at Cudgen School in 1991. Contributed

Since then, the club has moved from strength to strength, helping to shape and bind the community as we know it today.

Their first significant project involved the planting of the 93 Norfolk Pines that line the northern end of Marine Parade - an effort that took six years to complete - and some of which remain in place today.

Other significant projects they have been involved with include the construction of the Kingcliff Tennis Courts - first on the foreshore and later on Kingscliff hill. They fundraised for two years to help establish an ambulance station in the town, including paying to rent premises, purchase an ambulance and pay the salary of the ambulance officer for one year.

Cudgen's soccer and cricket players can thank the Lions for their grounds, while the swimming pool also owes its origins to their significant fundraising efforts, as well as the annual Christmas Carols, Australia Day festivities and most community barbecues.

The barbecue van at the opening of Barney's Point Bridge in 1996. Contributed

Former president and life member John Everingham - who first joined the club 52 years ago - can be found most weeks running the raffle at the Kingscliff Hotel.

"One of the best things about the Kingscliff Lions Club are the people involved in it,” Mr Everingham said.

"Everybody contributes. I like the friendship and I like the work we do.”

The biggest moneymaker for the club is its markets, held just north of the Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club at Jack Bayliss Park on the second and fourth Saturday or each month, from 8am to 1pm, with all money raised poured directly back into the community.

The club, which currently boasts 34 members, is keen to recruit new members of all ages, with meetings held fortnightly at Cudgen Leagues Club.

Contact them at 02 6674 1580 or 0412 011 793 or rob_alisonlewis@ bigpond.com