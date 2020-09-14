Menu
Lisa Curry, Grant Kenny’s daughter loses battle with illness

14th Sep 2020 6:06 PM
The daughter of former swimming champ Lisa Curry and her ex Grant Kenny, Jaimi, has sadly lost her battle with a long-term illness.

A statement on behalf of Grant Kenny, issued Monday evening, said: "It is with a very heavy heart that Lisa and I confirm that our beautiful daughter Jaimi has lost her battle with a long-term illness and passed away peacefully in hospital this morning in the company of loving family.

Jaimi pictured with parents Lisa Curry and Grant Kenny in 2008.
Jaimi pictured with parents Lisa Curry and Grant Kenny in 2008.


"Jaimi will forever be remembered as a caring, bright and loving soul who always put others before herself.

"Our hearts are broken and the pain is immense but we must move forward cherishing every wonderful moment we got to share with our treasured first child.

"We thank the incredible team at the Sunshine Coast University Hospital for their tireless commitment to making her better and giving us as the extra time we were able to spend with her.

"It goes without saying that this is a very difficult time for family and friends and we trust we will all be allowed to grieve in privacy."

Lisa Curry and a young Jaimi Kenny in 1990.
Lisa Curry and a young Jaimi Kenny in 1990.

 

Jaimi Kenny pushing her half-sister Trixie, back in 2014. Picture: MEDIA-MODE.COM
Jaimi Kenny pushing her half-sister Trixie, back in 2014. Picture: MEDIA-MODE.COM

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

