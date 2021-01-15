Menu
Female doctor Surgeon putting on surgical gloves
Lismore goes bottoms up over new clinic

Adam Daunt
15th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
Lismore is set to be flushed with the arrival of a new "colonic hydrotherapy" clinic after a development application was lodged with Lismore City Council last week.

Bottoms Up Colonic hydrotherapy clinic could be the newest addition to the Lismore medical scene it seeks to take over 2/38 Carrington St.

The DA is seeking to change the use of the facility, which is currently approved for use as a hairdressing salon, to become a colon clinic.

To make the colon cleanse a reality, the property will undergo the installation of toilet, bathroom and removal of a three-quarter wall to open up the space, all valued at $5000.

