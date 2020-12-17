Lismore suffers $20m worth of damage in flash flood

UPDATE 12.120PM: LISMORE has been declared a natural disaster following the flash flooding event yesterday.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian visited Lismore today to view flood damage.

Deputy Mayor Neil Marks said it was terrific to see the Australian and NSW Government take swift action and the declaration opens the way for Lismore City Council to receive significant funding under the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA).

He said the severe weather in recent days has resulted in major damage to Lismore's road network and city infrastructure that is expected to exceed $15 million.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the grand opening of the Pacific Highway upgrade in New Italy. Adam Daunt

"We would like to thank the Prime Minister and Premier for their quick action and I would like to thank federal MP Kevin Hogan and NSW MP Janelle Saffin for their assistance in lobbying for this speedy declaration," Cr Marks said.

"We do not yet know the full cost of this weather event, but we know it will be very significant.

"It will take time for Council to properly assess the damage and have a clear picture of the total cost, but to know we can access disaster recovery funding is good news for the city."

Severe storms, heavy rainfall and flooding since last Friday has wreaked havoc on roads in the Lismore Local Government Area, with culvert washouts, landslips and major damage to both the sealed and gravel road network.

Lismore City Council has commenced urgent road repairs and has mobilised all council crews in a major clean-up and repair effort.

UPDATE 11.30AM: LISMORE Deputy Mayor Neil Marks has told the Prime Minister Lismore copped $20 million worth of damage during the flash flooding event yesterday.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian are currently visiting the SES at its Goonellebah station after flash flooding hit the region yesterday.

SES Northern Zone commander Steve Tobin briefed Prime Minister Scott Morrison this morning as he visited the control centre in Goonellabah.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison visits SES control centre at Goonellabah after flash flooding swept through Lismore on Wednesday, December 16, 2020.

Mr Tobin said he has 13 units responding to this control centre.

It is understood 280 SES members are currently on the ground assisting the community.

"We went from six jobs at 10am yesterday and over 100 at 1pm, just in the Lismore area," he said

Glen Jones, incident controller at Grafton, also gave the PM a live briefing online regarding the current severe weather event.

More to come.

UPDATE 10.50AM: Prime minister Scott Morrison has confirmed disaster relief funding will be available to the Northern Rivers.

Speaking at the opening of the Pacific Highway upgrade, Mr Morrison confirmed Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA) had been activated for the area.

"We're working very closely obviously with the NSW government but also the Queensland government to ensure we are doing everything we can to support the people who have been impacted by these events," Mr Morrison said.

"The DRFA funding for northern NSW has been activated it's a partnership between the nsw and federal government."

More details will be revealed at Goonellabah SES later today as the Premier and Prime Minister visit the area to see the damage caused.

ORIGINAL: THE Prime Minister is heading to Lismore to inspect the aftermath of the flash flooding that swept through the CBD yesterday.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is currently in New Italy for the grand opening of the new Pacific Highway upgrade.

He's accompanied by NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian, Page MP Kevin Hogan and other politicians for the auspicious occasion.

It is understood the PM will travel to Lismore this afternoon to meet with business owners impacted by the flash flooding.

Scott Morrison last visited the region more than a year ago after bushfires swept destroyed many villages and towns.

More to come.