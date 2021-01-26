Lismore’s leading lights recognised at Australia Day Awards

EMOTIONAL WIN: Lismore City Council named the Lismore Rugby Union Club U18 Colts as the recipients of the 2021 Australia Day Award for a Sporting Team, Group or Organisation after they decided to play, then won the their grand final against Casuarina after beloved teammates Eddie Allen and Jaylan Stewart passed away in tragic accidents. Eddie's dad Nick Allen is in the centre holding the shield.

Lismore has announced the recipients of their 2021 Australia Day Awards.

Citizen of the Year: Dr Ian Cappe

Dr Ian Cappe has lived in Lismore for 34 years and provided radiology services to Lismore Base Hospital throughout that time.

He is currently the Clinical Director of Radiology and introduced interventional radiology and has provided highly specialised skills in this area, including in patient management resulting in minimal access removal of kidney stones.

This has totally changed the management of Vascular Disease and kept Lismore in front of most other hospitals in the services that are available to our local population.

He has also served voluntarily with the World Health Organisation and Pacific Islands Project, teaching and evaluating services in Tonga and Samoa and has been involved with the breast screening program since its inception in Lismore in the late 1980s.

Ian is also a stalwart member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Lismore.

Aboriginal Citizen of the Year: Rosslyn Sten

Ros Sten is currently employed as an Aboriginal Community Liaison Officer within the Richmond Police District, a position she commenced in 2010.

As a well-respected Widjabul elder, the assistance, knowledge and guidance Ros provides to the community and police is crucial.

After completing Year 10, Ros went on to gain qualifications in Business Management, Business Governance and Training and she has also completed a Bachelor of Indigenous Studies at Southern Cross University.

The achievements and assistance that Ros has provided both internally and externally while working for the NSW Police Force are far too many to list, but the police and our community are forever indebted to Ros for her passion and commitment.

Services in the Community (Individual): Fred Hoskins

Fred Hoskins is an outstanding, amazing and extraordinary person and his generosity and humility are unrivalled, including his long-term contributions to his Wyrallah community, in particular the school, church and local hall, have been outstanding.

Fred is regarded by locals as the unofficial "Mayor of Wyrallah" and is the fount of all knowledge about history of the area, as shown in several historical publications he has authored and contributed to about the area.

He was instrumental in having the World War One and World War Two memorials rededicated and registered with the Australian War Memorial.

A long-term choir member of St Andrew's Anglican Church in Lismore, Fred has been the warden at St Thomas' Anglican Church at Wyrallah for decades.

As a volunteer, he has largely rebuilt every element of the church, from the altar rail to the bell tower and Freed organises monthly community fundraising events at St Thomas' for designated causes and families in need.

Fred has also been a committee member and served on the executive of the Wyrallah Community Hall for over 60 years.

Services in the Community (Group): The Lord's Taverners Northern NSW

The Lord's Taverners Northern NSW branch supports the Lismore and broader northern NSW community in numerous ways with a variety of programs.

Like all organisations, the Lord Taverners had to adapt to the pandemic.

Activities that did operate included the university scholarship and TAFE grant programs which assists those suffering from financial, physical or other disadvantage to complete studies at TAFE or Southern Cross University.

The All Abilities sport team have also worked with students from Wilson Park and Biala Special schools by conducting sporting programs.

The branch is also a sponsor of the Darrel Chapman Fun Run which raises money for Our Kids and in 2020 the virtual DCFR raised $43,000.

Lord's Taverners also provided volunteers to ensure the smooth running of the Challenge.

Sports Team, Group or Organisation: Lismore Rugby Union Under 18s Colts Team

Towards the end of the 2020 playing season, the Lismore Rugby Union Club lost two young men in tragic accidents (Eddie Allen and Jaylan Stewart), who both played in the Under 18s Colts team.

Through a very difficult time, these boys played on and upheld the spirit of rugby, themselves, their families and lost mates with great pride and honour.

Under such extreme emotional difficulties, these boys played on for their mates and won the Grand Final in impressive style that highlighted their true character, pride and great sportsmanship.

Arts and Cultural: John Devoy

For more than 40 years John's highly trained management skills has ensured the success of Lismore`s annual Eisteddfod.

He deals with a large range of people from business people, State and Federal MPs and venue managers to adjudicators, teachers, competitors, their parents, audiences.

John is often chauffer, tourist guide and greeter for visiting adjudicators.

His outstanding technical skills with sound, lighting and wiring ensures first class stage sound, lighting, computer and video links work for competitors and volunteers working back and side stage.