REVEALED: House price data for every Northern Rivers suburb
A RESIDENTIAL property shortage on the Northern Rivers has seen homeowners from Ballina to Tweed enjoy a seller's market.
Recent figures released from realestate.com.au shows the majority of homes in Northern NSW have increased in value over the 12 months to July 2020.
Banora Point sold the most houses, with 218 changing hands in the past 12 months, while 191 units were sold at Tweed Heads during the same period.
The highest median price for a house was again the domain of the coastal areas, with Suffolk Park at $1,175,000 beating Casuarina on $1,161,000, Kingscliff on $1,150,000 and Byron Bay on $1,1404,000.
The highest priced units were at Byron Bay at $732,500, Lennox Head $710,000, Casuarina $605,000 and Kingscliff $590,000.
Real Estate Institute of NSW's President, Leanne Pilkington said the enormous amount of demand for regional properties was coming from buyers in Sydney, and that was driving the seller's market.
Ms Pilkington said in recent months, people have realised they can work remotely.
"Many people have realised they do not need to be based in a capital city," she said.
"It's a fantastic time for regional property, but it's also a big decision and we always advise people should consider renting in a region before they make a significant move."
MEDIAN PRICES IN YOUR SUBURB (HOUSES)
Alstonville $570,000
Bangalow $1,030,000
Banora Point $640,000
Bilambil $767,000
Bilambil Heights $590,000
Bogangar $855,750
Brunswick Heads $980,000
Byron Bay $1,404,000
Caniaba $594,500
Casino $298,000
Coraki $420,000
Casuarina $1,161,000
Clunes $745,000
Cumbalum $685,000
East Ballina $815,000
East Lismore $397,000
Evans Head $662,500
Geneva $349,000
Girards Hill $445,000
Goonellabah $412,000
Kingscliff $1,150,000
Kyogle $282000
Lennox Head $942,500
Lismore $342,500
Lismore Heights $421,500
McLeans Ridges $985,000
Mullumbimby $751,000
Murwillumbah $532,500
Nimbin $430,000
North Lismore $325,000
Ocean Shores $752,500
Pottsville $776,000
Skennars Head $905,000
South Golden Beach $912,500
South Lismore $325,000
South Murwillumbah $364,000
Suffolk Park $1,175,000
Terranora $735,000
Tweed Heads $673,500
Tweed Heads South $597,500
Tweed Heads $495,0002
Tweed Heads West $575,000
Uki $630,000
Wollongbar $557,500
Woodburn $478,550