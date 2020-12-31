LIST: North Coast towns with more than 40mm rain in 24 hours

Here comes the rain – Student Amy Van den Akker faces the rain as it starts on the Tweed / Gold Coast. Photo Scott Powick

THIS week has been a wet one for the Northern Rivers with the past 24 hours bringing downpours of more than 40mm in some towns.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the northern reaches of the region were the hardest hit with the deluge, in particular the Tweed town of Upper Burringbar that recorded 42mm.

Mullumbimby received 40mm of rain as did Main Arm, with an honourable mention to Chillingham at 39mm within the past day.

On the lower end of the showers - Byron Bay recorded 11mm, Nimbin 16mm, Alstonville 0.8mm and Ballina 4.6mm.

Weather monitors at Evans Head had a whopping 85.4mm of rain from the Christmas Day to New Year's Eve period.

While Murwillumbah recorded 48mm of rain, Mullumbimby got 55.2mm while Lismore Airport was dealt 57.6mm and at Casino Airport there was 38.4mm in the same seven days.

Meteorologist Helen Reid told Newscorp earlier this week that rainfall was not expected to be to a point to cause flooding, but it may dampen some outdoor parties this New Years.

"For Thursday, again, not expecting thunderstorms, but some showers, so possibly a wet New Year's celebration, and then, from New Year's Day onwards, even possibly into the new week, you can expect some thunderstorm activity."

NOTE: These values were correct at 5PM NSW December 31.