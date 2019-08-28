List of our junior champions rewarded with funding boost

Federal member for Richmond Justine Elliot with some of the junior sports champions from the region. PHOTO: Scott Powick.

JUNIOR champions across a variety of sports have been given a financial boost to continue progressing through the ranks.

A total of 20 NSW North Coast students received grants through the Local Sporting Champions program, presented by Richmond MP Justine Elliot.

The teenagers who were awarded at a ceremony this week, compete in sports which range from rugby league to jumprope.

Mrs Elliot said helping our junior stars take every opportunity was an important initiative to be a part of.

“This financial assistance ensures that our young sporting champions are given every opportunity to follow their dreams,” Mrs Elliot said.

“Taking children to sporting activities costs a significant amount of money.

“This grant helps with the cost of sending our local sporting stars to state, national and international competitions.”

The grant offers the junior athletes up to $750 to go towards the cost of participating in their sport.

A second round of funding is open, with applications closing on September 30.

To apply visit https://www.sportaus.gov.au/grants_and_funding/local_sporting_champions.

North Coast recipients