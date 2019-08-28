Menu
Federal member for Richmond Justine Elliot with some of the junior sports champions from the region. PHOTO: Scott Powick.
News

List of our junior champions rewarded with funding boost

Michael Doyle
28th Aug 2019 12:30 PM
JUNIOR champions across a variety of sports have been given a financial boost to continue progressing through the ranks.

A total of 20 NSW North Coast students received grants through the Local Sporting Champions program, presented by Richmond MP Justine Elliot.

The teenagers who were awarded at a ceremony this week, compete in sports which range from rugby league to jumprope.

Mrs Elliot said helping our junior stars take every opportunity was an important initiative to be a part of.

“This financial assistance ensures that our young sporting champions are given every opportunity to follow their dreams,” Mrs Elliot said.

“Taking children to sporting activities costs a significant amount of money.

“This grant helps with the cost of sending our local sporting stars to state, national and international competitions.”

The grant offers the junior athletes up to $750 to go towards the cost of participating in their sport.

A second round of funding is open, with applications closing on September 30.

To apply visit https://www.sportaus.gov.au/grants_and_funding/local_sporting_champions.

North Coast recipients

  • Marki Cameron, 13 years, who competed in the NSW Grommet State Surfing Titles in Maroubra;
  • Thomas Cheek, 14 years, who competed in the NSW Combined High School Swimming Championships at Sydney Olympic Park;
  • Mollie Cheek, 17 years, who competed in the NSW Combined High School Swimming Championships at Sydney Olympic Park;
  • Alexander Crimmins, 13 years, who competed in the NSW State Cross Country Championships in Sydney;
  • Kiara Denny, 12 years, who competed in NSW All Schools Touch Football Championships;
  • Grace Denny, 14 years, who competed in Regional Touch Football Championships;
  • Laura Downey, 16 years, who competed in Norway in the International Jump Rope Championships;
  • Anjileen Downey, 11 years, who competed in Norway in the International Jump Rope Championships;
  • Blake Forder, 15 years, who competed in the Australian Under 15’s Rugby League Championship in Redcliffe;
  • Dane Henry, 13 years, who competed in the NSW State Surfing Titles in Maroubra;
  • Jada Kemp, 11 years, who competed in the NSW Primary State Netball Championships;
  • Harley Kent, 15 years, who travelled to Darwin to compete in the U16’s Australian Junior Basketball Championships;
  • Maddison Mannix-Farrell, 15 years, who competed in the NSW CCC Girls Football State Championships in Sydney;
  • Micah Margieson, 18 years, who will travel to California to compete in the ISA World Junior Surfing Championships;
  • Shar Merchant, 12 years, who competed at the NSW Combined High Schools Swimming Championships in Sydney;
  • Rieley Moloney, 15 years, who competed in the Combined High Schools Touch Football Girls Championships;
  • Fletcher Muldoon, 16 years, who competed in the NSW High Schools Secondary Golf Championships in Yamba;
  • Taj Taylor, 12 years, who competed in the NSW PSSA AFL Championships in Sydney;
  • Jake Wardley 11 years, who competed in the NSW Primary Touch Football Championships;
  • Jonah Whitlam-Rose, 17 years, who competed in the NSW Secondary Touch Football Championships in Dubbo.
