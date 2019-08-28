List of our junior champions rewarded with funding boost
JUNIOR champions across a variety of sports have been given a financial boost to continue progressing through the ranks.
A total of 20 NSW North Coast students received grants through the Local Sporting Champions program, presented by Richmond MP Justine Elliot.
The teenagers who were awarded at a ceremony this week, compete in sports which range from rugby league to jumprope.
Mrs Elliot said helping our junior stars take every opportunity was an important initiative to be a part of.
“This financial assistance ensures that our young sporting champions are given every opportunity to follow their dreams,” Mrs Elliot said.
“Taking children to sporting activities costs a significant amount of money.
“This grant helps with the cost of sending our local sporting stars to state, national and international competitions.”
The grant offers the junior athletes up to $750 to go towards the cost of participating in their sport.
A second round of funding is open, with applications closing on September 30.
To apply visit https://www.sportaus.gov.au/grants_and_funding/local_sporting_champions.
North Coast recipients
- Marki Cameron, 13 years, who competed in the NSW Grommet State Surfing Titles in Maroubra;
- Thomas Cheek, 14 years, who competed in the NSW Combined High School Swimming Championships at Sydney Olympic Park;
- Mollie Cheek, 17 years, who competed in the NSW Combined High School Swimming Championships at Sydney Olympic Park;
- Alexander Crimmins, 13 years, who competed in the NSW State Cross Country Championships in Sydney;
- Kiara Denny, 12 years, who competed in NSW All Schools Touch Football Championships;
- Grace Denny, 14 years, who competed in Regional Touch Football Championships;
- Laura Downey, 16 years, who competed in Norway in the International Jump Rope Championships;
- Anjileen Downey, 11 years, who competed in Norway in the International Jump Rope Championships;
- Blake Forder, 15 years, who competed in the Australian Under 15’s Rugby League Championship in Redcliffe;
- Dane Henry, 13 years, who competed in the NSW State Surfing Titles in Maroubra;
- Jada Kemp, 11 years, who competed in the NSW Primary State Netball Championships;
- Harley Kent, 15 years, who travelled to Darwin to compete in the U16’s Australian Junior Basketball Championships;
- Maddison Mannix-Farrell, 15 years, who competed in the NSW CCC Girls Football State Championships in Sydney;
- Micah Margieson, 18 years, who will travel to California to compete in the ISA World Junior Surfing Championships;
- Shar Merchant, 12 years, who competed at the NSW Combined High Schools Swimming Championships in Sydney;
- Rieley Moloney, 15 years, who competed in the Combined High Schools Touch Football Girls Championships;
- Fletcher Muldoon, 16 years, who competed in the NSW High Schools Secondary Golf Championships in Yamba;
- Taj Taylor, 12 years, who competed in the NSW PSSA AFL Championships in Sydney;
- Jake Wardley 11 years, who competed in the NSW Primary Touch Football Championships;
- Jonah Whitlam-Rose, 17 years, who competed in the NSW Secondary Touch Football Championships in Dubbo.