LIST: Schools closed across the Northern Rivers
Due to heavy rain and rising floodwater, a number of schools on the Northern Rivers are closed today.
Things may change quickly, so check with your school to ensure it is safe to attend and make sure roads are safe to travel on.
The NSW Department of Education has listed the following schools as closed today.
Public School closures:
Barkers Vale Public School
Bonalbo Central School
Casuarina School
Chillingham Public School
Clunes Public School
Corndale Public School
Dorroughby Environmental Centre
Drake Public School
Main Arm Public School
North East Public School of Distance Education
Rosebank Public School
Tabulam Public School
The Pocket Public School
The Rivers College Richmond River Campus
Tumbulgum Public School
Tuntable Ck Public School
Independent Schools
Rainbow Ridge School for Steiner Education
TAFE
Murwillumbah campus and Connected Learning Centre
Grafton
McLean
Yamba Connected Learning Centre