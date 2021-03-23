Menu
The Rivers Richmond River Campus is closed today due to flooding. Photo Jerad Williams / The Northern Star
News

LIST: Schools closed across the Northern Rivers

Cathy Adams
23rd Mar 2021 7:30 AM
Due to heavy rain and rising floodwater, a number of schools on the Northern Rivers are closed today.

Things may change quickly, so check with your school to ensure it is safe to attend and make sure roads are safe to travel on.

The NSW Department of Education has listed the following schools as closed today.

Public School closures:

Barkers Vale Public School

Bonalbo Central School

Casuarina School

Chillingham Public School

Clunes Public School

Corndale Public School

Dorroughby Environmental Centre

Drake Public School

Main Arm Public School

North East Public School of Distance Education

Rosebank Public School

Tabulam Public School

The Pocket Public School

The Rivers College Richmond River Campus

Tumbulgum Public School

Tuntable Ck Public School

 

Independent Schools

Rainbow Ridge School for Steiner Education

 

TAFE

Murwillumbah campus and Connected Learning Centre

Grafton

 

McLean

Yamba Connected Learning Centre

