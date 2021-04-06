List: Sports clubs granted $50k in funds

Geoff Provest the with Cudgen Cricket Club who are one of the recipients of sports grants.

Tweed sporting organisations have received a major boost with the announcement of the Local Sport Grants Program by the NSW Government.

NSW Member for Tweed, Geoff Provest, said the grants would provide essential funds to several local sporting organisations to increase participation, purchase equipment and improve facilities.

“Sport is a way of life in our community and the Local Sport Grant Program is another excellent example of the NSW Government delivering for the people of Tweed,” Mr Provest said.

“These grants provide vital funds to our local clubs to help with the purchase of uniforms, shade shelters and training courses”.

These grants provide a welcome lift to communities as NSW emerges from the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of the successful sporting groups include:

Cabarita Boardriders

Cabarita Longboard Club

Pottsville Cricket Club

Casuarina Beach Hockey Club and

Pottsville Beach Soccer

Coolangatta and Tweed Heads Golf Club Ltd

Coolangatta-Mt Warning Dragon Boat Club

Cudgen Cricket Club

Murwillumbah Colts Junior Rugby League

Murwillumbah Tennis Club Inc

Pottsville “Fun Croquet” Club Inc

South Tweed Heads Colts Junior Cricket Club

South Tweed Sports – Table Tennis

Tweed Border Hockey Association

Tweed District Judo Club Inc

Tweed Heads Seagulls RLFC Ltd

Tweed Trail Horse Riders Club Inc

Full a complete list of successful applicants visit sport.nsw.gov.au