List: Sports clubs granted $50k in funds
Tweed sporting organisations have received a major boost with the announcement of the Local Sport Grants Program by the NSW Government.
NSW Member for Tweed, Geoff Provest, said the grants would provide essential funds to several local sporting organisations to increase participation, purchase equipment and improve facilities.
“Sport is a way of life in our community and the Local Sport Grant Program is another excellent example of the NSW Government delivering for the people of Tweed,” Mr Provest said.
“These grants provide vital funds to our local clubs to help with the purchase of uniforms, shade shelters and training courses”.
These grants provide a welcome lift to communities as NSW emerges from the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some of the successful sporting groups include:
Cabarita Boardriders
Cabarita Longboard Club
Pottsville Cricket Club
Casuarina Beach Hockey Club and
Pottsville Beach Soccer
Coolangatta and Tweed Heads Golf Club Ltd
Coolangatta-Mt Warning Dragon Boat Club
Cudgen Cricket Club
Murwillumbah Colts Junior Rugby League
Murwillumbah Tennis Club Inc
Pottsville “Fun Croquet” Club Inc
South Tweed Heads Colts Junior Cricket Club
South Tweed Sports – Table Tennis
Tweed Border Hockey Association
Tweed District Judo Club Inc
Tweed Heads Seagulls RLFC Ltd
Tweed Trail Horse Riders Club Inc
Full a complete list of successful applicants visit sport.nsw.gov.au