Listening in class made easier for Tianah-Lea

FOR MANY students the start of school can be challenging but for Tianah-Lea Johnson listening in class would be more difficult without her hearing aides.

Six-year-old Tianah-Lea was born with sensorineural bilateral hearing loss, which resulted in her having an operation for double cochlear implants at the age of two. Tianah-Lea's mother Tatiana Johnson said she was "nervous” at first about her daughter starting at Tweed Heads South Public School.

"I didn't know how the other kids would react but she's done really well,” Ms Johnson said. "She started off at the preschool there so most of the other kids already knew her.”

To help with her speech, Tianah-Lea attended Hear and Say, a speech and language therapy provider on the Gold Coast. "She's come really far since she started there,” Ms Johnson said. "She wouldn't be able to speak properly if it wasn't for them.” Hear and Say Listening and Spoken Language Specialist Bonnie Hayes said Tianah-Lea had done exceptionally well.

"At the end of last year she 'rocketed to success', a categorisation we use for children who have seen significant advancements in their development,” she said.