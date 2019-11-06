Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
2019 Melbourne Cup winning jockey Craig Williams. Picture: David Caird
2019 Melbourne Cup winning jockey Craig Williams. Picture: David Caird
Horses

‘Little fat kid’ banishes Cup demons

by Gilbert Gardiner
6th Nov 2019 11:30 AM

"HONEY, we're going to win the Melbourne Cup."

Champion jockey Craig Williams was that confident Vow And Declare would deliver him the biggest prize in Australian racing he made the bold declaration to his wife, Larysa, after the Caulfield Cup.

Williams, 42, broke through to win the Melbourne Cup in his 15th attempt with a pearl of a ride aboard the Danny O'Brien-trained stayer.

Stream over 50 sports Live & On-Demand with KAYO SPORTS on your TV, computer, mobile or tablet. Just $25/month, no lock-in contract. Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming instantly >

The breakthrough win will not define Williams, who now holds all three of Melbourne spring racing majors, but it will help the Caulfield Cup and Cox Plate winner banish the demons of losing the ride on 2012 Cup winner Dunaden through suspension.

"It's ... I don't know what surreal is, I haven't looked it up in the dictionary, but everyone keeps using it," Williams said.

"I'm so lucky to be able to share it with my team, my close friends, people around me and most importantly my family.

"I would've loved to win it (the Cup) earlier but that's how it is, how it worked out, I'm so lucky."

Williams' father and former jockey Allan beamed with pride after his son's Cup win.

Craig Williams hits the finish line on Vow and Declare. Picture: Mark Stewart
Craig Williams hits the finish line on Vow and Declare. Picture: Mark Stewart

"I was always hoping (he would win one), he's worked really hard all his life, and if it was today he wouldn't get a berth because he was a fat little kid when he started," Allan Williams said.

Williams walked the track at Flemington three times before the race and was convinced the rail was the place to be.

The eight-time Melbourne premiership winner went into the race with a clear mind and "full reins" from trainer Danny O'Brien and then was able to withstand the wall of imports surging at the finish.

O'Brien had full confidence in Williams to do the job despite him putting Vow And Declare on speed from barrier 21.

"I thought it was an incredibly courageous thing for him to do," O'Brien said.

"I'll have to watch it again but I'd suspect it was the winning move, I don't think he would've won if he had gone back.

"That's why you put guys like (Williams on) ... he dances to his own beat, backs himself in."

Craig Williams with his wife Larysa and kids Victor (21), Olena (17), Oliver (10) and Summer (8). Picture Jay Town
Craig Williams with his wife Larysa and kids Victor (21), Olena (17), Oliver (10) and Summer (8). Picture Jay Town
FormGuide

More Stories

Show More
craig williams horse racing horses melbourne cup
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: 34 people to face charges in Tweed court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 34 people to face charges in Tweed court today

        Crime Each day a number of people appear at Tweed Heads Local Court, on a range of different charges

        Best girl Molly brings her old mate Ray untold happiness

        premium_icon Best girl Molly brings her old mate Ray untold happiness

        Health Pooches like Molly are boosting the health of aged care residents.

        Truck driver caught working 18 hours in 24 hours

        premium_icon Truck driver caught working 18 hours in 24 hours

        Crime A truck driver has faced court for driving nearly 18 hours from Goondiwindi to...

        Agonising wait could be fatal for father

        premium_icon Agonising wait could be fatal for father

        News Noel Lehane was diagnosed with cancer at the beginning of the year, with doctors at...