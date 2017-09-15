Little possums to return to school

Possums director Karen Shackell, with students Max and India, is grateful for help from Gary of Chillingham Toy Factory and Ray from Murwillumbah Delivery Centre.

POSSUMS Community Pre-School will return to its former home at Condong in the new year after Tweed Shire Council agreed to restore their old building.

The school's building, an old community hall, was inundated during the March flood, forcing the school to relocate temporarily to Tumbulgum Primary School.

Possum's director Karen Shackell appealed to councillors in June not to close their old school building which was gifted to the community, through council, many years ago.

Ms Shackell said she was relieved when councillors voted unanimously last month to reinstate their old building, with a tender process due to get underway soon for builders to undertake the work.

"We are just so grateful and we can now look forward and are getting excited to return home,” Ms Shackell said.

"It will be bigger and better than it was.”

Ms Shackell said in addition to the repairs, the school would get complete new flooring, walls, kitchen and bathrooms, as well as a whole new set of resources, and play equipment.

She said the school owed an enormous gratitude to so many people in the community, who had helped to get it back on its feet.