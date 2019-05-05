CHAMPIONS: Tweed hold on at the death to claim premiership

Tweed took an early lead in the Mal Meninga Cup grand final over Wynnum-Manly.

Wynnum-Manly 24: Tries: Z Edmonds, M Plath, R Hoffman, B Whittaker, E Malt; Conversions: R Hoffman 2/5

Tweed Seagulls 28: Tries: R Walsh, E Ambrosyev, K Hill, X Coates, S Torrens; Conversions: T Sexton 4/5

Fulltime: Tweed have held on to win the Mal Meninga Cup grand final.

The Tweed side claimed one of the great under-18 games, with Wynnum-Manly coming close to snatching the win at the death.

70th Minute: Wynnum-Manly score with less than a minute to go to set up a grand stand finsh.

Try scored by Ethan Malt.

64th Minute: Tweed are on the verge of the title after a try to Solomon Torrens.

A clutch conversion from Sexton stretches the lead to eight points.

58th Minute: Wynnum-Manly are within striking distance after Braden Whittaker crossed for his side's fourth.

54th Minute: Wynnum-Manly have taken advantage of good field position and clawed back into the match.

Reece Hoffman converted his own try to bring the scoreline to 22-14

48th Minute: An error at the back from Wynnum-Manly has allowed Tweed to stretch their lead.

Xavier Coates collected the loose ball to score Tweed's fourth try and extend their lead to 14 points.

45th minute: Wynnum-Manly have started the second half all guns blazing, but have not been able to score against Tweed.

The Tweed side have repelled four sets on their try line, and came close to scoring one of their own, had the final pass not been forward.

35th Minute: Tweed have landed a massive blow heading into halftime, scoring their third try.

Another line-break in the middle of the field led to Kade Hill scoring under the posts.

Tweed have an 18-8 lead at half time.

26th Minute: Wynnum-Manly are back in the contest, scoring their second try.

More pressure on Tweed's line resulted in five-eighth Max Plath scoring for the home side.

20th Minute: Wynnum-Manly have finally got reward for their persistant attack of Tweed's goal-line.

After a repeat set of six, Wynnum-Manly had numbers to the left and converted their overlap through Zaen Edmonds.

9th minute: Tweed have scored from their first set after an early try.

A dropped ball from the Wynnum-Manly fullback allowed Ediq Ambrosyev to cross. Ediq Ambrosyev

5th Minute: Tweed have scored the first try of the grand final, after defending their line early.

Fullback Reece Walsh crossed over after a great burst up the middle.

Tweed survived an early scare, when a Wynnum try was disallowed due to a forward pass.

EARLIER:

It is grand final day for the under-18 Mal Meninga Cup, with Tweed and Wynnum-Manly facing off for the title.

The Tweed Daily News is at Kougari Oval in Wynnum to bring you live updates this afternoon.

Follow us over the next three hours as we keep you up-to-date with all the tries and the big moments from the match.

Kick-off will be at 12.25pm.