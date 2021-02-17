Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Soccer

Live draw kicks off the #MagicOfTheCup

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
17th Feb 2021 10:40 AM

The magic of the FFA cup begins at 12.30pm today as the first rounds are drawn.

In the rich tradition of broadcasting cup draws live, Northern NSW Football will take to Facebook to reveal which teams will be lining up against each other across the region.

The preliminary rounds of Australian football's top knockout competition features a total of 67 teams from across community, NPL and NL1, representing all seven NNSWF Member Zones.

Join us for the Preliminary Draw of the FFA Cup live from 12:30pm! 🏆⚽ #MagicOfTheCup

Posted by Northern NSW Football on Monday, February 15, 2021

Don't forget: Activate your free Daily Telegraph subscription.

The zones stretch all the way from Newcastle to the Tweed and as far west to Inverell.

There will be seven knockout rounds to decide the two NNSWF representatives that qualify for the national Round of 32 - where they could face A-League opposition.   The country's football sides will be raring to go given last year's competition was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

 

Check out Northern NSW Football's Facebook page for the action at 12.30.

Originally published as LIVE DRAW: #MagicOfTheCup begins after midday

Originally published as Live draw kicks off the #MagicOfTheCup

ffa cup northern nsw football
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        North Coast aged care homes first to get COVID jab

        Premium Content North Coast aged care homes first to get COVID jab

        News The first batch of COVID-19 vaccinations will be administered to aged care residents next week.

        Barilaro takes another swipe at Ballina over WSL event

        Premium Content Barilaro takes another swipe at Ballina over WSL event

        News Deputy premier is still upset Lennox Head didn’t want the WSL.

        How a support service is helping small businesses to thrive

        How a support service is helping small businesses to thrive

        Business The ebook offers free help for business owners

        Palazzo GM hits ‘pathetic collection of reviews’

        Premium Content Palazzo GM hits ‘pathetic collection of reviews’

        Business Hotel has a “special place in the hearts of thousands'