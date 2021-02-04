Keebra, Broncos star set to plead guilty in Tweed court

Broncos NRL star’s appearance in court over allegedly being verbally abusive towards police

UPDATE:

PAYNE Luckee Hass, 21, will plead guilty to charges of intimidating police and using offensive language.

The sentencing hearing is expected to begin in Tweed Local Court later this morning.

A second count of intimidating police has been withdrawn by NSW police.

EARLIER

BRONCOS bad boy Payne Haas will on Thursday morning front court for the first time after being charged with intimidating police and using offensive language during a drunken incident at Tweed Heads in January.

The 21-year-old Test and Origin player and his pregnant partner were approached officers nearby the Queensland-NSW border about 10pm on January 16.

Haas is alleged to have become verbally abusive towards police and was arrested, charged and released.

Payne Haas fronts Tweed Heads Court flanked by his legal team. Photo: Scott Powick NEWSCORP

Haas, 123kg and 197cm, arrived at the Tweed Heads Courthouse on Thursday flanked by family members, including his pregnant partner Leilani Mohbenoa.

Payne Haas fronts Tweed Heads Court. Photo: Scott Powick NEWSCORP

Haas was crowned the Broncos' player-of-the-year for the past two seasons.

He was handed a four-game ban in 2019 after failing to comply with an NRL Integrity Unit investigation into incidents involving his family and violence in the community.

The Broncos have previously said Haas was "ashamed and extremely remorseful" for his actions.

