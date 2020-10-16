Live music and local artists return to Northern Rivers venue

LIVE MUSIC is back on the cards in Hastings Point with Ripples Licensed cafe hoping to make the most of Queensland tourists being able to cross the border.

The Hastings Point establishment has launched Beers and Beats as they bring live music back to the venue on Saturday, October 17.

Ripples is hoping to use the initiative to help local musicians who lost many live performance opportunities earlier this year due to COVID-19.

Tiffen Grace has become a popular performer at Ripples and from November 14, will play every second Saturday of the month. Tiff says she can’t wait to be back playing at her local again after months away from performing.

“It’s always a great crowd and an awesome vibe,” she said.

Ripples has organised two other local artists to perform in October with Liam Kirk and Bella Paton also taking to the stage on October 17 and 24 respectively.

Bella Paton recently released her debut EP Early. The EP received a good reception from critics and was described as: “A mix of indie pop/folk goodness that will warm your toes but tug at your heartstrings.”

Ripples Licensed cafe is adhering to a COVID-safe plan and asks patrons to book ahead if they want to attend Beers and Beats.