Iona College takes on St Patrick's Shorncliffe today in the AIC rugby league.
AIC RUGBY LEAGUE: Iona College v St Pat’s Shorncliffe update

by Andrew Dawson
24th Aug 2019 12:17 PM | Updated: 2:05 PM
Due to an unforeseen connectivity issue at Wynnum, today's livestreams of Iona College v St Patrick's College Shorncliffe have been cut off.

We apologise for the problem and will do everything we can to avoid similar issues in the future.

Full replays of the Grade 9, Grade 10 and Open matches will be available later in the day, as well as highlights and a full wrap of all the open matches will also be filed.

Thanks for your patience and we hope to see you during next weekend's stream.

In the mean time, see some of our other AIC games below:

AIC RUGBY LEAGUE ROUND 4 GAMES

*Iona College v St Patrick's College Shorncliffe

*St Laurence's College v Padua College

*St Edmund's College v Marist College Ashgrove

Bye: Villanova College

aic iona college livestream rugby league st patrick's shorncliffe

