NRL teams: Mass changes as injuries wreak havoc

Matt Moylan (front left) is out injured but Matt Lodge (back) returns from suspension.

THE Round 4 NRL teams have been listed - and it is absolute carnage everywhere.

SuperCoaches around the world are reeling following a horror weekend of injuries, but the silver lining is that a host of cheapies set to be named.

WINNERS

* Bronson Xerri - The potential cheapie will debut for the Sharks following an injury to Matt Moylan (Josh Dugan to fullback, Xerri to right centre).

* Kalyn Ponga - The five-eighth experiment is over. The Knights have confirmed Ponga will play fullback, where averaged 66 last year and almost won the Dally M.

* Jayden Okunbur - The third most purchased player this week following a strong 55 on debut for the Bulldogs.

* Luke Garner - The popular cheapie has been named for the Tigers despite an AC joint issue. Garner returned to the field against the Bulldogs with the aid of a painkilling injection.

* Nathan Cleary - Set to resume goalkicking duties following a minor groin issue.

* Corey Allan - The injury to Braidon Burns (hamstring) has opened a regular wing spot for the cheapie prospect. He is the eighth most purchased player and rising.

Corey Allen gets his chance with the Rabbitohs. Photo: South Sydney Rabbitohs.

LOSERS

* Dylan Brown - The most popular player in SuperCoach is out indefinitely with a back injury. Thankfully, he is replaced by another cheapie in Jaeman Salmon.

* Adam Keighran - The third most popular player in SuperCoach has been dropped by Warriors coach Stephen Kearney. He is also replaced by a cheapie in Chanel Harris-Tavita.

* Matt Moylan - 13 per cent of SuperCoaches are on the hunt for a replacement following news Moylan is out for six weeks with a hamstring injury.

* Braidon Burns - Last week's second most popular buy is out for a month with a hamstring issue and therefore a must-sell given the value buys in the position.

* Zac Lomax - SuperCoaches had their fingers crossed the popular pre-season cheapie would score a starting spot following the injury to Gareth Widdop. With Widdop out, Lomax is the only quality goalkicker at the club. However, coach Paul McGregor has opted to play Lomax from the bench.

* Jake Friend - Set to miss a fortnight with a shoulder injury.

James Roberts has been ruled out. (AAP image, John Gass)

ROOSTERS v BRONCOS

Thurs, April 4, Sydney Cricket Ground, 8.05pm

Roosters: 1. James Tedesco, 2. Daniel Tupou, 3. Latrell Mitchell, 4. Joseph Manu, 5. Matt Ikuvalu, 6. Luke Keary, 7. Cooper Cronk, 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, 9. Victor Radley, 10. Sio Siua Taukeiaho, 11. Boyd Cordner (c), 12. Mitchell Aubusson, 13. Isaac Liu. Interchange: 14. Lindsay Collins, 15. Zane Tetevano, 16. Poasa Faamausili, 17. Angus Crichton. Reserves: 18. Nat Butcher, 19. Sitili Tupouniua, 20. Sam Verrills, 21. Lachlan Lam

Team News: Cooper Cronk (hamstring) returns, pushing Luke Keary to five-eighth and Latrell Mitchell to centre. Jake Friend (shoulder) is replaced at hooker by Victor Radley. Angus Crichton has been benched with Mitchell Aubusson switching from centre to start in the back row. Lindsay Collins (concussion) comes onto the interchange for Lachlan Lam.

Broncos: 1. Darius Boyd 2. Corey Oates 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Jack Bird 5. Jamayne Isaako 6. Anthony Milford 7. Kodi Nikorima 8. Matthew Lodge 9. Andrew McCullough 10. Joe Ofahengaue 11. Alex Glenn 12. Matt Gillett 13. Tevita Pangai Junior. Interchange: 14. Gehamat Shibasaki 15. Jaydn Su'A 16. Thomas Flegler 17. David Fifita. Reserves: 18. Pat Carrigan 19. Shaun Fensom 20. Izaia Perese 21. Richard Kennar

Team News: James Roberts (Achilles) is replaced at right centre by Kotoni Staggs, with Gehamat Shibasaki joining the bench as a backline utility. Matt Lodge (suspension) returns at prop, pushing Tevita Pangai Jnr to lock, Matt Gillett to the edge and David Fifita to the bench. Shaun Fensom drops out of the 17.

Adam Keighran (C) has been axed after the Warriors heavy defeat to Manly. Picture: AAP

WARRIORS v TITANS

Fri, April 5, Mt Smart Stadium, 6.00pm

Warriors: 1 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (c) 2 David Fusitu'a 3 Peta Hiku 4 Solomone Kata 5 Ken Maumalo 6 Chanel Harris-Tavita 7 Blake Green 8 Agnatius Paasi 9 Karl Lawton 10 Leeson Ah Mau, 11 Isaiah Papali'i 12 Tohu Harris 13 Adam Blair. Interchange: 14 Jazz Tevaga 15 Bunt Afoa 16 Lachlan Burr 17 Ligi Sao. Reserves: 18 Gerard Beale 20 Leivaha Pulu 21 Adam Keighran 22 Blake Ayshford.

Team News: Rookie five-eighth Adam Keighran has been dropped, replaced by fellow young gun Chanel Harris-Tavita. Issac Luke (hamstring) is out with Karl Lawton to start at hooker where he'll share the role with Jazz Tevaga. Regular back-up hooker Nathaniel Roache (calf) is not yet ready for a comeback. Leeson Ah Mau has been elevated to the starting side at the expense of Bunty Afoa.

Titans: 1. Michael Gordon 2. Anthony Don 3. Tyrone Peachey 4. Brian Kelly 5. Dale Copley 6. Tyrone Roberts 7. Ashley Taylor 8. Jarrod Wallace 9. Mitch Rein 10. Ryan James 11. Kevin Proctor 12. Bryce Cartwright 13. Jai Arrow. Interchange: 14. AJ Brimson 15. Moeaki Fotuaika 16. Shannon Boyd 17. Keegan Hipgrave. Reserves: 18. Max King 19. Phillip Sami 20. Ryley Jacks 21. Jai Whitbread

Team News: First-choice halves Ashley Taylor (quad) and Tyrone Roberts (Achilles) return. AJ Brimson moves to the bench and Ryley Jacks drops out. Moeaki Fotuaika earns a recall on the interchange. Phillip Sami and Max King drop out of the 17.

Viliame Kikau is back for the Panthers. (AAP Image/Brendan Esposito) BRENDAN ESPOSITO

PANTHERS v TIGERS

Fri, April 5, Panthers Stadium, 8.05pm

Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards, 2. Josh Mansour, 3. Dean Whare, 4. Waqa Blake, 5. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 6. James Maloney, 7. Nathan Cleary, 8. James Tamou, 9. Sione Katoa, 10. Reagan Campbell-Gillard, 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Isaah Yeo, 13. James Fisher-Harris.. Interchange: 14. Wayde Egan, 15. Frank Winterstein, 16. Moses Letoa, 17. Hame Sele. Reserves: 18. Liam Martin, 19. Tim Grant, 20. Jarome Luai, 21. Malakai Watene-Zelezniak

Team News: Viliame Kikau (knee) and Isaah Yeo (concussion) are key returns on the fringes. Fullback Dylan Edwards has been retained despite his horror night in Bathurst. Nathan Cleary is set to resume goalkicking following a minor groin strain.

Tigers: 1. Moses Mbye 2. Mahe Fonua 3. Robert Jennings 4. Esan Marsters 5. Corey Thompson 6. Josh Reynolds 7. Luke Brooks 8. Ben Matulino 9. Robbie Farah 10. Alex Twal 11. Ryan Matterson 12. Luke Garner 13. Elijah Taylor. Interchange: 14. Russell Packer 15. Thomas Mikaele 16. Josh Aloiai 17. Michael Chee-Kam. Reserves: 18. Paul Momirovski 19. Michael Eisenhuth, 20. Robbie Rochow, 21. Chris McQueen

Team News: Five-eighth Josh Reynolds makes a long-awaited NRL return following an injury to Benji Marshall (hamstring). Luke Garner (shoulder) has been named despite an AC joint injury. He managed to return against the Bulldogs with the aid of a painkilling injection.

George Burgess is back! The massive prop returns from suspension to face Manly. Picture: AAP

SEA EAGLES v RABBITOHS

Sat, April 6, Lottoland, 3.00pm

Sea Eagles: 1. Tom Trbojevic, 2. Jorge Taufua, 3. Brendan Elliot, 4. Brad Parker, 5. Reuben Garrick, 6. Kane Elgey, 7. Daly Cherry-Evans (C), 8. Addin Fonua-Blake, 9. Api Koroisau, 10. Martin Taupau, 11. Joel Thompson, 12. Curtis Sironen, 13. Jake Trbojevic. Interchange: 14. Manase Fainu, 15. Jack Gosiewski, 16. Corey Waddell, 17. Toafofoa Sipley. Reserves: 18. Trent Hodkinson, 19. Lachlan Croker, 21 Kelepi Tanginoa, 22 Taniela Paseka

Team News: Brendan Elliot replaces Moses Suli at centre in the only change.

Rabbitohs: 1. Alex Johnston 2. Corey Allen 3. Greg Inglis 4. Dane Gagai 5. Campbell Graham 6. Cody Walker 7. Adam Reynolds 8. George Burgess 9. Damien Cook 10. Tom Burgess 11. John Sutton 12. Sam Burgess 13. Cameron Murray. Interchange: 14. Tevita Tatola 15. Mark Nicholls 16. Ethan Lowe 17. Kyle Turner. Reserves: 18. Connor Tracey 19. Bayley Sironen 20. Rhys Kennedy 21. Jacob Gagan

Team News: Centre Greg Inglis (shoulder/neck) returns. He switches from right to left in place of Braidon Burns (hamstring). SuperCoach cheapie prospect Corey Allan retains a wing spot. George Burgess (suspension) will play his first game of the year with Tevita Tatola dropping to the bench and Rhys Kennedy relegated from the 17.

Jake Clifford gets another shot at he five-eighth role for the Cowboys. Picture: Zak Simmonds Zak Simmonds

COWBOYS v RAIDERS

Sat, April 6, 1300SMILES Stadium, 5.30pm

Cowboys: 1. Te Maire Martin, 2. Nene Macdonald 3. Jordan Kahu, 4. Ben Hampton, 5. Javid Bowen 6. Jake Clifford, 7. Michael Morgan 8. Matt Scott 9. Jake Granville 10. Jordan McLean 11. Gavin Cooper 12. Coen Hess 13. Josh McGuire. Interchange: 14. John Asiata 15. Corey Jensen, 16. Mitchell Dunn 17. Francis Molo. Reserves: 18. Shane Wright, 19. Justin O'Neill, 20. Peter Hola, 21. Enari Tuala

Team News: No changes. Kyle Feldt (groin) is aiming for next week.

Raiders: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Nick Cotric 3. Jarrod Croker (c) 4. Joey Leilua 5. Jordan Rapana 6. Jack Wighton 7. Sam Williams 8. Josh Papalii 9. Josh Hodgson 10. Dunamis Lui 11. John Bateman 12. Elliott Whitehead 13. Ryan Sutton. Interchange: 14. Siliva Havili 15. Hudson Young 16. Sia Soliola 17. Corey Horsburgh. Reserves: 18. Joseph Tapine 19. Jack Murchie 20. Bailey Simonsson 21. JJ Collins

Team News: No changes. Aidan Sezer (side strain) remains sidelined with Sam Williams to continue at halfback. Joseph Tapine (broken thumb) has been named on an extended bench and is a chance to return.

Supercoach cheapie Jaeman Salmon (R) will partner Mitchell Moses in the halves this week after the Dylan Brown injury. Picture: AAP

EELS v SHARKS

Sat, April 6, ANZ Stadium, 7.35pm

Eels: 1. Clinton Gutherson (c) 2. Maika Sivo 3. Michael Jennings 4. Brad Takairangi 5. Blake Ferguson 6. Jaeman Salmon 7. Mitch Moses 8. Daniel Alvaro 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Junior Paulo 11. Shaun Lane 12. Marata Niukore 13. Tepai Moeroa. Interchange: 14. Peni Terepo 15. Tim Mannah (c) 16. Kane Evans 17. Oregon Kaufusi. Reserves: 18. Ray Stone 19. Matt McIlwrick 20. Josh Hoffman 21. George Jennings

Team News: Five-eighth Dylan Brown (back) is out indefinitely, replaced by fellow youngster Jaeman Salmon. Tepai Moeroa (calf) returns at starting lock with Peni Terepo dropping back to the bench.

Sharks: 1. Josh Dugan 2. Sosaia Feki 3. Bronson Xerri 4. Josh Morris 5. Sione Katoa 6. Shaun Johnson 7. Chad Townsend 8. Andrew Fifita 9. Jayden Brailey 10. Matt Prior 11. Briton Nikora 12. Kurt Capewell 13. Paul Gallen (C). Interchange: 14. Blayke Brailey 15. Jayson Bukuya 16. Aaron Woods 17. Jack Williams. Reserves: 18. Scott Sorensen 19. Kyle Flanagan 20. Aaron Gray 21. Braden Hamlin-Uele

Team News: A hamstring injury to Matt Moylan has opened the door for exciting rookie Bronson Xerri to make his NRL debut. Josh Dugan shifts to fullback, allowing Xerri to start at right centre. Skipper Paul Gallen (rib cartilage) has been named but is in doubt. He has played through the pain of similar injuries in the past.

Kieran Foran is set to undergo surgery. (Photographer: Adam Yip)

STORM v BULLDOGS

Sun, April 7, AAMI Park, 4.05pm

Storm: 1. Jahrome Hughes 2. Suliasi Vunivalu 3. Will Chambers 4. Curtis Scott 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Cameron Munster 7. Brodie Croft 8. Jesse Bromwich 9. Cameron Smith 10. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 11. Felise Kaufusi 12. Kenneath Bromwich 13. Dale Finucane. Interchange: 14. Brandon Smith 15. Christian Welch 16. Tui Kamikamica 17. Marion Seve. Reserves: 18. Ryan Papenhuyzen 19. Patrick Kaufusi 20. Albert Vete 21. Billy Walters

Team News: No changes. Joe Stimson (back) played his first match this season over the weekend in Intrust Super Cup.

Bulldogs: 1. Nick Meaney 2. Jayden Okunbor 3. Kerrod Holland 4. Will Hopoate 5. Reimis Smith 6. Jack Cogger 7. Lachlan Lewis 8. Aiden Tolman 9. Jeremy Marshall-King 10. Dylan Napa 11. Josh Jackson 12. Corey Harawira-Naera 13. Rhyse Martin. Interchange: 14. Michael Lichaa 15. Ofahiki Ogden 16. Adam Elliot 17. Chris Smith. Reserves: 19. Danny Fualalo 20. Marcelo Montoya 21. Raymond Faitala-Mariner 22. Sauaso Sue.

Team News: In a huge blow for Canterbury, million dollar man Kieran Foran (ankle) is out for up to three months. Jack Cogger comes into the team.

Kalyn Ponga has been moved back to fullback. (AAP Image/Darren Pateman) DARREN PATEMAN

KNIGHTS v DRAGONS

Sun, April 7, McDonald Jones Stadium, 6.10pm

Knights: 1. Kalyn Ponga, 2. Edrick Lee, 3. Hymel Hunt, 4. Jesse Ramien, 5. Shaun Kenny-Dowall, 6.Mason Lino, 7. Mitchell Pearce, 8. David Klemmer, 9. Danny Levi, 10. Tim Glasby, 11. Lachlan Fitzgibbon, 12. Sione Mata'utia, 13. Mitchell Barnett, Interchange: 14. Kurt Mann, 15. Aidan Guerra, 16. Daniel Saifiti, 17. Josh King. Reserves: 18. Herman Ese'ese, 19. Brodie Jones, 20. Jamie Buhrer, 21. Tautau Moga

Team News: Coach Nathan Brown has switched Kalyn Ponga to fullback. Mason Lino is the new five-eighth with Connor Watson (knee) still sidelined. Kurt Mann moves to the bench. Daniel Saifiti (knee and foot) returns from injury on the bench in place of James Gavet. Tim Glasby moves from lock to prop in a straight swap with Mitch Barnett.

Dragons: 1. Matt Dufty 2. Jordan Pereira 3. Euan Aitken 4. Tim Lafai 5. Mikaele Ravalawa 6. Corey Norman 7. Ben Hunt 8. James Graham 9. Cameron McInnes 10. Paul Vaughan 11. Jacob Host 12. Tariq Sims 13. Blake Lawrie. Interchange: 14. Jeremy Latimore 15. Zac Lomax, 16. Korbin Sims, 17. Luciano Leilua. Reserves: 18. Tyson Frizell 19. Mitchell Allgood 20. Jai Field 21. Jonus Pearson

Team News: Gareth Widdop (shoulder dislocation) is replaced at fullback by Matt Dufty in the only change.