LIVE: Elliot wins seat of Richmond

Federal Member for Richmond Justine Elliot with Daughter Alex and Husband Craig cast their votes at Centaur Public Shool. Scott Powick

UPDATE 11PM: Incumbent Richmond MP Justine Elliot is on track to retain her seat, with a lift in her primary vote and two-party-preferred vote.

Mrs Elliot still trails Nationals candidate Matthew Fraser on primary vote, but the preference votes from Greens candidate Michael Lyon will all but give the seat to the Labor MP.

It is understood Mrs Elliot has claimed victory.

PRIMARY VOTE

Matthew Fraser- Nationals: 28,709 - 37.64%

Justine Elliot - Labor: 24,454 - 32.27%

Michael Lyon - Greens: 14,809 - 19.42%

Hamish Mitchell - United Australia Party: 2934 - 3.85%

Ronald McDonald - Sustainable Australia: 2357 - 3.09%

Ray Karam - Independent: 1141- 1.50%

Morgan Cox - Christian Democratic Party: 1006 - 1.33%

Tom Barnett - Involuntary Medication Objectors: 857 - 1.12%

TWO PARTY PREFERRED

Justine Elliot - Labor: 55.72%

Matthew Fraser - Nationals: 44.28%

9PM: Incumbent Richmond MP Justine Elliot said the initial results were "very promising" but her team were not making any assumptions about the end result.

As of 9pm, the Labor MP is narrowly trailing the Nationals candidate, Matthew Fraser, on first preference however looks set to retain her seat due to Greens preferences.

Mrs Elliot said she received positive feedback at polling stations today.

"What I have seen today is clear that locals realise there was a clear choice this election between Labor's fair go and Liberals and Nationals cuts and chaos," Mrs Elliot said.

"A lot of people told me today they wanted stronger action on climate change and more money for hospitals.

"What is clear I found is that they want a stable government."

UPDATE 8PM: Incumbent MP Justine Elliot has narrowed the primary vote gap to Nationals candidate Matthew Fraser.

After two hours of voting, the pair are neck-and-neck with 39,360 of the votes being counted.

Earlier: POLLS have been closed for one hours and the first results are coming in.

Incumbent MP Justine Elliot is behind Nationals candidate Matthew Fraser on first preference, but the Greens candidate Michael Lyon has gained a solid chunk of the vote which is expected to flow towards Mrs Elliot.

