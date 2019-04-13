Report claims Winx might race at Royal Ascot

Could Hugh Bowman and Winx be headed to Royal Ascot? Picture: Dan Himbrechts/AAP

WINX'S emotional farewell in Saturday's $4 million Queen Elizabeth has been cast into doubt over a shock report the mighty mare may yet extend her career beyond The Championships at Royal Randwick.

Trainer Chris Waller dismissed questions this week about why the seven-year-old champion had never followed in Black Caviar's footsteps to race at Royal Ascot in the UK.

On Friday, however, the Sydney Morning Herald's Andrew Webster told Sky Sports Radio that connections of the superstar mare still believed she would finish her career with a run on the iconic English track.

"Waller kept the door open a little bit in interviews this week and so did (jockey) Hugh Bowman," Webster said.

"And I didn't think this was more than just a bit of talk in her final week before her final race, but someone very closely connected to the horse has said to me that they reckon she will race at Ascot."

Earlier this week, however, Waller said he didn't think Winx had anything left to prove and he wasn't interested in taking her overseas.

"There are so many questions you can't answer or satisfy," Waller said, according to Fairfax Media.

"The fact is she's getting older, she will be a mum, and we have more respect for that than just taking her over to please a small amount of people.

"She's also never raced in a straight line before, she's never travelled to another hemisphere to race. There are so many questions unanswered. We chose longevity over it [all].

"If she had gone to one of those countries it would have been a bit earlier (in her career) and we may have done a campaign."