Company’s clever new at home offer to beat boredom

A LOCAL game show style trivia company has launched an online trivia game as their successful business of six years adapts to the current crisis.

Time Out Entertainment had been running game show style trivia nights in pubs and clubs across the Gold Coast and Australia when the government closed all licenced venues in the wake of COVID-19.

Emily Moran play trivia at home.

North Region Manager of Australia Brad Allen said all business "ceased immediately" when the crisis hit and said he was forced to come up with a solution to keep the business running.

"We have worked tirelessly over the last couple of weeks, pairing with international service and tech providers to be able to launch live, online trivia nights, which we began two weeks ago," he said.



Mr Allen said there was currently nothing like it in the country with teams or individuals in households using their mobile phones as a buzzer to answer questions on a live scoreboard.

"We were not sure how popular it would be but we had over 500 teams playing on that first night," he said.

Lisa Moran and Emily Moran play trivia at home with Time Out Entertainment.

"We moved to two nights as of last week, and had over 700 teams playing each night.

"There is no economic benefit for us as a company to run this, there is no cost to the players, it is just for fun and to keep people interacting in a fun way and stimulating their brains."

Mr Allen is hoping to get the word out to as many locals as possible.

He is now running live game shows every Wednesday and Thursday nights at 7pm (AEST).

To get involved visit www.facebook.com/groups/OnlineVenueEntertainment/

