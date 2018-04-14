LIVE: Tweed stars play for gold

GOLDEN: Gabrielle Nance fought tooth and nail to ensure Australia made it past India in Thursday night' semi-final.

HOCKEY: Tweed superstar hockey trio Savannah Fitzpatrick, Gabrielle Nance and Dylan Wotherspoon will all play off for a Commonwealth Games gold medal today.

Fitzpatrick and Nance's Hockeyroos made it through to today's gold medal match against New Zealand after a gruelling 1-0 tussle with India on Thursday night.

Tweed star Savannah Fitzpatrick will play in today's gold medal match against New Zealand. Michael Dodge

Wotherspoon's Kookaburras clinched a spot in the men's gold medal after defeating England 2-1 last night, and will take on New Zealand tonight a 9.15pm.

Wotherspoon, who is one of the Kookaburras' top scorers in the tournament, will have a big say on the outcome.

Incredibly, Australia's hockey sides have the chance to win a 10th consecutive gold medal between them at the Commonwealth Games.

Here's how our superstars have helped their teams get to this point.

Fitzpatrick facilitates

To break the dour stalemate against India and ensure the Hockeyroos would qualify for a fourth consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medal match, someone had to step up and produce something special.

Enter Cabarita's Savannah Fitzpatrick.

Savannah Fitzpatrick has delivered many assists to her team-mates this Commonwealth Games. Matt Roberts

Fitzpatrick, who has been serving it up on a plate for team-mates all tournament, lifted a genius cross into teammate Grace Stewart, who equalled Fitzpatrick's audacity with a volley shot that clinched the 1-0 win.

Fitzpatrick, who plays as a striker, has been creating opportunities for her team-mates all competition long and, although her own shots have yet to find the back of the net, maybe it will be her turn come today's gold medal match against New Zealand.

Nance's pressure

Gabrielle Nance, the midfielder out of Kingscliff, has been keeping the Hockeyroos' engine-room running all competition long.

As a high-pressure midfielder, Nance has been working overtime to get up and down the field to provide a conduit between defence and attack, while also pestering and nagging opposing midfielders and attackers to win the ball back for her side.

Wotherspoon power

Murwillumbah's Dylan Wotherspoon has been in hot form, scoring a double inside 15 minutes against Canada and once against Scotland.

Wotherspoon has been grinding away in the front quarter to create penalty corners and hold pressure in the front half too.

"My form has been decent,” Wotherspoon said.

"I want to get as many touches as I can and have a big impact.”

Today's finals

Women's gold medal match: Australia v New Zealand at 12.45pm

Men's bronze medal match: 7pm

Men's gold medal match: 9.15pm.