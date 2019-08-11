Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cricket

LIVESTREAM: Strike League Hobart Hurricanes v Northern Tide

by DAVID WOOD
11th Aug 2019 10:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Welcome to the exclusive livestream of the NT's Strike League T20 Hobart Hurricanes versus Northern Tide match.

Watch the action here. Just click on the button in the bottom left hand corner of the player above.

Schedule of matches for the NT Strike League.
Schedule of matches for the NT Strike League.

The Hobart Hurricanes versus Southern Storm game is on at 2.30pm NT time.

Most of the matches will be played on Saturdays and Sundays, with the exception of two Wednesday afternoon fixtures.

Darwin is on Australian Central Standard Time which is half an hour behind Queensland, NSW, Victoria and Tasmania.

All of the games will be available to watch on replay.

More Stories

cricket sport strike league watch

Top Stories

    Rivals set for must-win match to keep season alive

    premium_icon Rivals set for must-win match to keep season alive

    Rugby League Home and away games to not come much bigger than this game between Cudgen and Tweed Coast

    Provest endorses grants program

    premium_icon Provest endorses grants program

    Politics Provest wants local groups to apply

    Mustangs set to lock in second spot

    premium_icon Mustangs set to lock in second spot

    Rugby League Mustangs can secure second with win over Giants

    Club welcomes generous donation

    premium_icon Club welcomes generous donation

    News Donation come to Tweed based club