Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Who will win? WATCH THE ACTION
Who will win? WATCH THE ACTION
Hockey

Livestream: U15 Australian Hockey Champs – final day

15th Apr 2021 6:06 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Hockey Australia U15s National Championships have reached their final day.

Livestream all the action to see which teams will take home gold, silver or bronze - you can also rewatch all the games here once they've concluded.

 

U15 FINAL DAY SCHEDULE

 

8:20 AM, Boys, Play-Off for 5/6, ACT v QLDM

8:40 AM, Girls, Bronze Medal Match, QLDM v VIC

10:00 AM, Girls, Play-Off for 5/6, WAB v QLDG

10:30 AM, Boys, Gold Medal Match, TAS v NSWS

11:40 AM, Boys, Bronze Medal Match, VIC v WAG

12:10 PM, Girls, Gold Medal Match, WAG v NSWS

 

MORE U15 ACTION:

 

REPLAY DAY 5 MATCHES HERE

REPLAY DAY 4 MATCHES HERE

REPLAY DAY 3 MATCHES HERE

REPLAY DAY 2 MATCHES HERE

REPLAY DAY 1 MATCHES HERE

 

2021 U15 AUSTRALIAN HOCKEY GIRLS POOLS

 

Pool A: NSW Blue, Queensland Maroons, South Australia, Tasmania, Western Australia Black.

Pool B: ACT, NSW State, Northern Territory, Queensland Gold, Victoria Development, Western Australia Gold.

 

2021 U15 AUSTRALIAN HOCKEY BOYS POOLS

 

Pool A: NSW Blue, Queensland Gold, South Australia, Victoria, Western Australia Gold.

Pool B: ACT, NSW state, Queensland Maroons, Tasmania, Victoria Development, Western Australia Black

 

Originally published as Livestream: U15 Australian Hockey Champs - final day

More Stories

hockey livestream sport u15 australian hockey championships

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Wildlife heroes to support native animals during bushfires

        Premium Content Wildlife heroes to support native animals during bushfires

        News Veterinarians will be able to access better training in order to prepare them for future disasters that put our wildlife in danger.

        Daughter’s tribute to Sydney to Hobart Yacht race winner

        Premium Content Daughter’s tribute to Sydney to Hobart Yacht race winner

        News The Ballina local lost his life after falling over board at Ballina

        Vital justice advocacy service to have funding scrapped

        Premium Content Vital justice advocacy service to have funding scrapped

        News Justice Advocacy Service offers support to people with cognitive impairment at...

        DON'T MISS IT: Activate your free bonus for big rewards

        Premium Content DON'T MISS IT: Activate your free bonus for big rewards

        Smarter Shopping How you could win a share in $500k