The Division 1 men’s hockey grand final between Wanderers and Frenchville Rovers will be livestreamed on Saturday. Photo: Jann Houley
Hockey

LIVESTREAM: Watch Rocky grand finals on this website

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
17th Sep 2020 5:14 PM | Updated: 19th Sep 2020 6:50 AM
IT IS finals time for Rockhampton Softball and Rockhampton Hockey competitions this weekend.

You can catch the action live on The Morning Bulletin website, with the open men's softball final and the Division 1 men's and women's hockey finals to be livestreamed on Saturday.

SCHEDULE

  1. 12pm Frenchville Bushrangers v Bluebirds Blackhawks
  2. 4.15pm Div 1 women, Park Avenue Brothers v Frenchville Rovers
  3. 6pm Div 1 men, Wanderers v Frenchville Rovers
 

The first game will be the softball decider between Frenchville Bushrangers and Magpies Mongrels at noon.

The Rockhampton Hockey Association's 2020 Cup Division 1 women's final between Park Avenue Brothers and Frenchville Rovers is at 4.15pm.

That will be followed by the Division 1 men's final between Wanderers and Frenchville Rovers at 6pm.

Check The Morning Bulletin website on Saturday morning for further livestream details.

livestreaming rockhampton hockey association rockhampton softball
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

