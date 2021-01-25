Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Kelsey Wakefield of the Gold Coast in action last year. Picture: Richard Walker
Kelsey Wakefield of the Gold Coast in action last year. Picture: Richard Walker
Water Sports

Livestream water polo grand finals today

by Andrew Dawson
24th Jan 2021 9:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Grand final action from the Queensland Water Polo state titles will be livestreamed right here from noon today.

The nine under 14s, under 18s, open match deciders will be played following four days of preliminary rounds on the Gold Coast.

 

RELATED LINKS

HIGH PRAISE FOR MATILDA MOORE

PLAYERS TO WATCH

GRAND FINAL REPLAYS, UNDER 12s, UNDER 16s

 

To watch replays of any of our livestream action, look for the story that is hosting the streams on the the day, late in the day. When the headline changes from WATCH LIVE to WATCH THE REPLAYS, all replays have been attached.

Or find the livestream hub at: https://www.couriermail.com.au/sport/local-sport/live-streams

HAVE YOU ACTIVATED YOUR FREE COURIER-MAIL SUBSCRIPTION YET?

HERE'S HOW TO DO IT

You can find all the livestream action and replays on this site right here

The livestream grand final schedule is:

January 25

Under 14 Boys Maroon: 12:00

Under 14 Girls Maroon: 12:50

Under 18 Girls White: 13:40

Under 18 Boys: 14:40

Under 18 Girls Maroon: 15:40

Under 14 Boys White: 16:40

Under 14 Girls White: 17:30

Open Boys: 18:20

Open Girls: 19:20

Originally published as Livestream water polo grand finals

More Stories

grand final livestream water polo queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman charged after throwing coffee at Byron Shire busker

        Premium Content Woman charged after throwing coffee at Byron Shire busker

        News The woman will be required to appear in court in March.

        NSW’s most dangerous crime hours revealed

        Premium Content NSW’s most dangerous crime hours revealed

        Crime Think you’re safest in broad daylight? Think again.

        How to activate your free Daily Telegraph subscription

        Premium Content How to activate your free Daily Telegraph subscription

        Smarter Shopping Did you know you can get even more – for free?

        Mum of three sentenced after causing serious crash

        Premium Content Mum of three sentenced after causing serious crash

        Crime The crash left a 19-year old Mullumbimby girl with a fractured spine.