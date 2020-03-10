‘Living the life’: Readers leap to Candyman defence

DOZENS of Gold Coasters have jumped to the defence of outlandish city tobacco tycoon Travers 'The Candyman' Beynon after he ran a job ad calling for live-in girlfriends on International Women's Day.

Gaven MP Meaghan Scanlon took exception to the contentious ad, which seeks applicants who will "maintain their presentation", be willing to pitch in around the "Candy Shop Mansion" and live with the married businessman's string of other girlfriends.

The Labor member labelled the ad "outrageous" and was concerned it was sending the wrong message to young girls, while a spokesman for Opposition leader Deb Frecklington, dubbed the ad "distasteful".

But dozens of commenters backing Beynon on the Gold Coast Bulletin's Facebook page had a different take on the situation.

"If you don't like the job, don't apply for it! Pretty simple really," said one man.

Another wrote: "Slam it all you want. I'm sure there will be hundreds of applicants. Maybe you should slam them too."

"He'll get hundreds of beautiful women applying. Good on him. Living the life," a third man wrote.

Gaven MP Meaghan Scanlon in Queensland Parliament. Picture: Annette Dew

Some compared Beynon to US magazine publisher Hugh Hefner, the eccentric founder and editor-in-chief of Playboy magazine.

"I didn't see or hear others refusing Heff's invitation," a man said.

One man claimed to have attended "the last three Candy Mansion parties" and "the whole production is second to none".

One woman joked: "I wonder how loosely the term 'attractive' is for the job. I could use some extra cash."

There was even a timely coronavirus wisecrack thrown in the mix, with one woman pondering aloud whether The Candyman had enough highly-sought after toilet paper.

Travers 'The Candyman' Beynon with his wife Taesha (in white, left) and his four girlfriends Amber (yellow), Gabi (blue), Vanesa (black with blond hair) and Nisha at the Candy Shop Mansion. Picture: Clare Stramkowski

While many defended Beynon or made light of the situation, other commenters offered a scathing response to the unusual employment posting.

"Disappointed!, I had impression women were getting wiser. This ad should not even be published! And then we talk about respect for women," a man wrote.

Another echoed: "No respect for woman at all."

Gold Coast tobacco franchise tycoon Travers 'Candyman' Beynon and his son Valentino at the Candy Shop Mansion.

One woman was evidently not destined to be the next Beynon employee: "Never in a millions years, only desperate people would go."

Beynon has hit back at Ms Scanlon, labelling her a misandrist and claiming she must have a "deficiency in lovers". He invited her to one of his parties to "experience the freedom".

Beynon, 48, shares the palatial Candy Shop Mansion at Helensvale with his wife Taesha, 28, and various girlfriends.

He is heir and managing director of the FreeChoice tobacco empire.